Cizzle Brands Corporation Announces CWENCH Hydration as Official Sports Drink of New York State Amateur Hockey Association; Provides Operational Update

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTCQB: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) (the “Company”), the sports nutrition company elevating the game in health and wellness, today announced that its flagship brand, CWENCH Hydration™, has been named the Official Hydration Partner of the New York State Amateur Hockey Association (“NYSAHA”) pursuant to a multi-year sponsorship agreement.

NYSAHA joins USA Hockey affiliate organizations Massachusetts Hockey, Minnesota Hockey, and the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association in partnering with Cizzle Brands Corporation to support youth hockey players, coaches, and families across the United States.

Under the terms of the agreement, CWENCH Hydration™ will serve as the Official Sports Drink of NYSAHA, an organization representing more than 34,000 youth hockey players and 6,000 coaches across New York State. As part of the partnership, CWENCH will also become the presenting sponsor of the NYSAHA Girls’ and Boys’ Players of the Month program, recognizing athletes for excellence both on and off the ice.

Additional digital initiatives include year-round brand presence on NYSAHA’s website, collaborative social media campaigns, and email marketing programs designed to engage the New York hockey community and promote healthy hydration.

“We are excited to partner with CWENCH Hydration as the Official Hydration Drink of the New York State Amateur Hockey Association,” said Eric W. Guzdek, President of NYSAHA. “NYSAHA is proud to align with a partner that shares our commitment to athlete development, performance, and excellence.”

The agreement with NYSAHA builds on Cizzle Brands’ April 3, 2025 announcement naming CWENCH Hydration™ the Official Hydration Partner of USA Hockey, the national governing body for ice hockey in the United States. Collectively, these partnerships position CWENCH as a leading hydration solution for youth hockey programs nationwide.

“It’s in our DNA at Cizzle to support grassroots hockey in strategic locations, and the hockey community in the State of New York exhibits all the passion for the sport that you’d expect,” said John Celenza, Cizzle Brands’ Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “That’s why we’re so proud to be partnered with NYSAHA. It not only lets us support New Yorkers who live and breathe the game every day, it’s also a testament to our product. If you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere, and that’s particularly true with New York hockey players and fans.”

Operational Update and Financial Outlook

In connection with the Company’s previously announced acquisition of the co-manufacturing business of Flow Water Inc., now operating as Cizzle Brands Manufacturing Inc., the Company provided the following update regarding the expected operational and financial impact of the transaction on its consolidated business over the medium- to long-term.

As previously disclosed, the manufacturing business had approximately $184 million in remaining contracted customer production volume at the time of acquisition, including a substantial minimum take-or-pay revenue floor, subject to the terms of the underlying customer agreements. These contracted volumes provide multi-year baseline demand visibility and support a phased ramp in manufacturing activity over several fiscal periods.

Manufacturing Business – Five-Year Outlook

Based on current contracted volumes, anticipated customer production schedules, and planned improvements in plant utilization and operating efficiency, management expects the manufacturing business to scale materially over the next five fiscal years, driven primarily by increased utilization of existing production lines and incremental customer throughput rather than proportional increases in fixed costs.

Over this period, management expects manufacturing revenues to grow at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 25%, with manufacturing revenues expected to reach the $85–95 million annual range by fiscal year 2030, assuming continued execution and stable customer demand.

Branded Consumer Products – Five-Year Outlook

The Company’s branded consumer products portfolio, led by CWENCH Hydration™, is expected to continue to grow through expanded distribution, increased brand awareness, and strategic partnerships, including national and regional USA Hockey affiliate agreements. Over the same five-year period, management expects branded product revenues to grow at a compound annual growth rate of about 45% with branded revenues expected to reach the $75–85 million annual range by fiscal year 2030, reflecting increased distribution, improved velocity, and continued brand penetration.

Management expects branded products to continue to generate attractive gross margins and to benefit from improved supply chain control and manufacturing integration following the Flow acquisition, supporting improved contribution margins over time.

Consolidated Five-Year Outlook

At a consolidated level, based on current assumptions, management anticipates consolidated net sales to reach the $160–180 million annual range by fiscal year 2030, with manufacturing revenues representing a significant and increasing proportion of total sales alongside continued growth in branded consumer products.

As a result of increased scale, improved revenue mix, and operating leverage across both manufacturing and branded businesses, management expects the Company to progress from a period of investment toward sustained profitability. Over this time horizon, management believes the Company has the potential to generate consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $15M in fiscal year 2027 and expects a compound annual growth rate of 55% over the following three fiscal years hitting approximately $59M in fiscal year 2030, assuming continued execution against operational and commercial objectives.

These expectations constitute forward-looking information and are based on current assumptions regarding customer demand, production schedules, operational execution, brand growth, and market conditions, all of which remain subject to risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s public disclosure filings.

About Cizzle Brands Corporation

Cizzle Brands Corporation is a vertically integrated sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several sports, Cizzle Brands has launched three game-changing brands: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 5,800 locations in Canada, the United States, and Europe; (ii) Spoken™ Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification; and (iii) HappiEats™, upgrading everyday eats with high-performance foods such as Sport Pasta™. It also owns and operates The CWENCH Hydration Factory, a manufacturing facility that produces CWENCH Hydration and other leading beverage brands in Tetra Pak packaging. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people of all ages achieve their best in competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.

For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/

For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com

For more information about Spoken™ Nutrition, please visit: https://www.spokennutrition.com

For more information about HappiEats™, please visit https://www.myhappieats.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

CIZZLE BRANDS CORPORATION

“John Celenza”

John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: expected financial results, manufacturing efficiency, new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.