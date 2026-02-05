Phixius by Nacha and Kinexys by J.P. Morgan Integration Goes Live, Expanding Multi-Responder Account Validation Network

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phixius by Nacha (Phixius)—a secure, peer-to-peer payment information network—today announced that its integration with Kinexys Liink, the world’s first bank-led peer-to-peer blockchain-based data sharing network, part of Kinexys by J.P. Morgan, is now live.

With this integration, financial institutions and organizations that make ACH payments can benefit from a multi-responder account validation system. Now, data requesters on Kinexys Liink can receive validation responses from Nacha through multiple trusted sources in the Phixius network, broadening coverage and increasing confidence in account data.

As part of the integration, Phixius serves as a key U.S. payment information network responder for clients of Kinexys Liink, enabling near real-time validation of domestic bank account data.

“Phixius’ live integration with Kinexys Liink provides a unique multi-responder model that delivers clear value to data requesters,” said Rob Unger, Managing Director of ACH Network Development at Nacha. “This integration reflects a shared commitment to providing clients with secure, efficient solutions that address the growing need for accurate account validation.”

“We are excited to bring this collaboration to life,” said Gloria Wan, General Manager, Kinexys Liink at Kinexys by J.P. Morgan. “By connecting to the Phixius network, we are enabling the global distribution of U.S. account validation data, strengthening the security of cross-border payments and amplifying the benefits of network effect across the ecosystem.”

A division of J.P. Morgan Payments, Kinexys by J.P. Morgan is the firm’s industry-leading blockchain business unit, transforming the way information, money and assets move around the world. Kinexys Liink is a payment rail-agnostic, blockchain-based information exchange network designed to facilitate frictionless and secure payment-related information exchange while maintaining sovereignty, security, and privacy. Through its Confirm application, Kinexys Liink enables near real-time global validation of bank account ownership, status and transactions, reducing payment errors, mitigating fraud risk, and improving operational efficiency in international payments.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. There were 35.2 billion ACH Network payments made in 2025, valued at $93 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.