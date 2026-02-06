Quantfury and Sandwich Launch Commercial Series to Encourage Better Choices in Retail Trading

NASSAU, Bahamas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantfury Trading Americas Limited (“Quantfury”), a global brokerage offering commission-free trading at real-time spot prices from major exchanges, has partnered with Sandwich, a leading creative agency for tech and product videos, to produce a Social Responsibility Commercial Series.

The series of commercials incorporates clear, engaging storytelling to prompt viewers to think about common retail trading behaviors—especially high-energy marketing, gamification of speculation, and heavy focus on potential gains without equal attention to risks—and to choose more thoughtful, informed approaches.

Lev Mazur, Founder of Quantfury, said:

“It’s a pleasure to work with Sandwich, whose visual storytelling is outstanding. Since day one, Quantfury has aimed to question and improve the standard practices in the global retail trading industry.”

Adam Lisagor, Founder of Sandwich, added:

“A good investment is a story. Quantfury stood out by wanting to tell a real, interesting story first—rather than just sell. That’s rare, and we’re glad they trusted us to help share it.”

The campaign supports Quantfury’s core values: zero commissions, no hidden fees, and direct access to real exchange prices, while promoting responsible and educated participation in financial markets.

This series is part of Quantfury’s ongoing effort to encourage critical thinking and better decision-making in retail investing and trading.

About Quantfury

Quantfury is a global brokerage that offers commission-free trading and investing at real-time spot prices from major exchanges. Founded by a group of traders, quants, and machine learning professionals in 2017, Quantfury’s mission is to change the exploitative retail trading industry globally, making it cost-effective, fair, and transparent. As of 2026, Quantfury has 1,200,000+ clients in more than 56 countries.

For more information, visit: www.quantfury.com