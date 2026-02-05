Voyager and Max Space to Accelerate Deep-Space Human Exploration

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) and Max Space announced a strategic partnership to advance expandable space exploration technology, serving as the cornerstone of future lunar and deep-space exploration efforts for habitation and storage.

“This technology reflects a fundamental shift in how humanity will live and work in space,” said Dylan Taylor, chairman and CEO, Voyager. “The Moon is no longer a single destination or a flags-and-footprints exercise. It is the next operational domain in a growing space economy that spans exploration, science, national security and commercial development, where sustained operations require infrastructure designed for endurance, scalability and industrial execution.”

The collaboration brings together Voyager’s experience delivering mission-critical space systems and infrastructure with Max Space’s high-volume, low-mass expandable structure technology, creating a scalable approach to human operations on the lunar surface and critical to humanity’s expansion to Mars and beyond. The effort supports a growing national and commercial emphasis toward a sustained human presence and operational continuity beyond low-Earth orbit.

“Expandable structures represent a step change in how surface infrastructure can be delivered and deployed,” said Saleem Miyan, co-founder and CEO, Max Space. “Our structure is an evolutionary leap over previous generations, and it’s the only expandable technology with 40 years of on-orbit experience designed into it. Its architecture embodies increased capability, scalability and versatility that are essential for sustained deep-space human activity and to unleash the Lunar and Martian economies.”

The phased development path includes ground validation and in-space demonstrations later this decade, with the goal of enabling operational lunar and Mars capabilities aligned with NASA’s exploration timelines. The partnership emphasizes early risk retirement, interoperability and commercial scalability as guiding principles.

About Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies is a defense and space technology company committed to advancing and delivering transformative, mission-critical solutions. By tackling the most complex challenges, Voyager aims to unlock new frontiers for human progress, fortify national security, and protect critical assets from ground to space. For more information visit: voyagertechnologies.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

About Max Space

Max Space builds space real estate, pioneering the only advanced expandable habitats, immense, superstrong and radically economical. The lightweight expandable habitat launches compactly and expands 20x once deployed in orbit or other destination, allowing a 350m3 fully equipped habitat to launch on a single Falcon 9 rocket. An evolutionary leap, the habitats scale seamlessly across Earth, Moon and Mars for space stations and surface habitats, uniquely accelerating human’s permanent presence beyond Earth. For more information visit www.getmaxspace.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

