CIM Group and Centennial Yards Company Sign Lease with Iconic Atlanta Steakhouse Chops Lobster Bar to Bring Fine Dining Excellence to Downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIM Group and Centennial Yards Company announced today that iconic Atlanta steakhouse Chops Lobster Bar has signed a 13,000-square-foot restaurant lease at Centennial Yards, the $5 billion, 50-acre mixed-use redevelopment transforming Downtown Atlanta.

“Chops is more than a restaurant – it’s an Atlanta institution. It’s not just the exceptional food and service that make it iconic, but the memories it creates – celebrations, relationships and once-in-a-lifetime moments,” said Brian McGowan. Share

Recognized by numerous publications as one of the top 10 steakhouses in the country, Chops Lobster Bar has been known for its exceptional food and best-in-class hospitality for more than 35 years. Chops Lobster Bar Downtown, the brand’s second location in Georgia, is anticipated to open in late 2026 in the Entertainment District at Centennial Yards.

The Entertainment District will span approximately 470,000 square feet within the Centennial Yards 50-acre development and is expected to revitalize underutilized land in the heart of Downtown Atlanta into a hub with immersive venues, dining, retail, and hospitality, adjacent to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena. With major tenants like Live Nation and Cosm already announced, the district is set to become one of the premier destinations in the United States for live entertainment and culinary experiences.

“Chops is more than a restaurant – it’s an Atlanta institution. It’s not just the exceptional food and service that make it iconic, but the memories it creates – celebrations, relationships and once-in-a-lifetime moments,” said Brian McGowan, President at Centennial Yards. “This is why we are excited about what owners Pano and Niko Karatassos will add to what we are building at Centennial Yards – a new place for people to have unique experiences.”

The dining experience at Chops Lobster Bar Downtown will feature seafood flown in fresh daily alongside the finest USDA Prime-aged beef, all served with meticulous presentation in the warm ambiance of a warm-wood dining room reminiscent of the Buckhead Chops location designed by the famous Pat Kuleto. Chops Lobster Bar is owned by Buckhead Life Restaurant Group, a nationally acclaimed restaurant group established in 1979 that owns and operates 10 award-winning restaurants in Georgia and Florida. Its portfolio includes Atlanta Fish Market, Bistro Niko, Corner Café, Kyma, Pricci, City Fish Market, Chops Lobster Bar Atlanta, Chops Lobster Bar Boca Raton and Lobster Bar Sea Grille.

“Bringing Chops Lobster Bar to downtown Atlanta is an incredible milestone for us,” said Pano Karatassos, Co-President and Culinary Director of Buckhead Life Restaurant Group. “Our Buckhead location has become such a favorite of the community, and we’re excited to share that same fine-dining steakhouse experience within Centennial Yards.”

Centennial Yards Company was created by CIM Group to act as the owner and master developer of Centennial Yards. As one of the largest and most ambitious city-center developments in the country, Centennial Yards connects surrounding communities and creates several new city blocks at the junction of the rail lines where the city was founded.

In the Entertainment District, momentum continues to build as Cosm’s immersive venue, Shake Shack’s first downtown Atlanta location, and The Irish Exit prepare to open in 2026, bringing new energy and fresh gathering spots to the heart of the neighborhood. A 5,300‑seat Live Nation venue will follow in 2027, anchoring the district with a major new destination for live entertainment. At The Mitchell, the culinary lineup is expanding as well, with Khao Thai Isan set to open in 2026 and local soul food icon The Busy Bee Café slated to open in 2027.

“We are excited to bring the innovative team behind Chops Lobster Bar to Centennial Yards,” ​​said Shaul Kuba, Co-Founder and Principal, CIM Group. “Their commitment to exceptional dining and hospitality is a perfect complement to our vision for the Entertainment District and our goal of creating a vibrant destination in Downtown Atlanta.”

ABOUT CHOPS LOBSTER BAR - CENTENNIAL YARDS

Atlanta icon known for its exceptional food and service, Chops Lobster Bar consistently ranks as one of the top ten steakhouses in the country. Now with its newest location in Centennial Yards, the iconic steakhouse has brought its excellence to Atlanta’s downtown scene. Exquisite seafood 18 to 36 hours out of the water and the very best USDA prime aged beef are served with style in the warm ambiance of the dining room. This makes for traditional steakhouse items that go above and beyond, such as our Champion Breed Miyazaki Prefecture A5 Wagyu, Nova Scotia Lobster, Spanish Octopus and the Genuine Holland Dover Sole. Whether you’re dining for business or pleasure, a meal at Chops is sure to make a lasting impression.

ABOUT CENTENNIAL YARDS

Centennial Yards is a $5 billion transformational mixed-use development in Atlanta, the Southeast’s biggest and most influential market. As one of the largest and most ambitious city-center developments in the country, Centennial Yards is expected to revitalize 50 acres of underutilized land in the heart of Downtown Atlanta to connect surrounding communities and create several new city blocks at the junction of the rail lines where the city was founded. Once complete, Centennial Yards is expected to offer 8 million square feet of world-class new commercial and residential space comprised of 4 million square feet of dynamic retail, entertainment, modern office, and hotel, and 4 million square feet of new residential, as well as a vibrant public realm that will provide outdoor gathering spaces to all Atlantans and visitors of Centennial Yards. Centennial Yards recently announced the additions of a Live Nation music venue and Cosm to the entertainment district. For more information, visit www.centennialyards.com.

ABOUT CIM GROUP

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. Since 1994, CIM has sought to create value in projects and positively impact the lives of people in communities across the Americas by delivering more than $60 billion of essential real estate and infrastructure projects. CIM’s diverse team of experts applies its broad knowledge and disciplined approach through hands-on management of real assets from due diligence to operations through disposition. CIM strives to make a meaningful difference in the world by executing key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and enhancing each community in which it invests. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.

ABOUT BUCKHEAD LIFE RESTAURANT GROUP

Buckhead Life Restaurant Group is the cornerstone of Southern hospitality and a leader in regional dining. Founded in Atlanta by visionary restaurateur I. Pano Karatassos—whose 1979 debut of Pano & Paul’s ignited the city’s fine dining movement—the group has since expanded its legacy to South Florida with over 20 concepts over the past 45 years. Today, his sons, Chef Pano I. Karatassos and Niko Karatassos, carry that vision forward, blending world class hospitality with a modern, globally inspired touch. From fine dining to coastal chic, each Buckhead Life restaurant offers its own distinct atmosphere while upholding the same high standards of excellence. Whether you’re enjoying a casual croissant at Corner Cafe or a prime steak at Chops Lobster Bar, dining with Buckhead Life is always an experience to remember. We look forward to serving you soon.