NUBURU Accelerates Defense & Security Platform Execution While Advancing Balance Sheet Transformation and Multi-Vertical Technology Integration

NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU), a developer of high-performance blue-laser technology and an emerging integrated Defense & Security platform provider, today provided a corporate update highlighting continued execution of its strategic transformation, including balance-sheet optimization initiatives, expansion of defense-focused industrial cooperation, and advancement across multiple technology verticals.

Strategic Transformation Moving into Multi-Vertical Execution Phase

Over the past year, NUBURU has transitioned from a single-technology industrial laser developer into a multi-disciplinary platform integrating lasers, software-driven orchestration, advanced manufacturing, and dual-use defense technologies. The Company’s network-driven operating model is designed to accelerate commercialization timelines while reducing capital intensity and industrial execution risk.

Management believes this model enables NUBURU to participate across multiple high-value defense and security technology segments while leveraging specialized capabilities from strategic industrial partners.

Balance Sheet Optimization and NYSE Compliance Path

During 2025, the Company executed a series of balance-sheet optimization initiatives, including negotiated settlements of legacy accounts payable and the equitization of initial blocks of outstanding Series A preferred equity. These measures were implemented to reduce structural capital overhang, simplify the Company’s capital structure, and strengthen stockholders’ equity.

Building on this progress, NUBURU is actively pursuing additional equitization initiatives involving larger preferred equity positions. These efforts are intended to further enhance the Company’s equity profile while supporting continued compliance with NYSE American listing standards and preserving liquidity required for strategic execution.

The Company intends to disclose material developments related to these initiatives in accordance with applicable securities laws and disclosure requirements.

Tekne Industrial Cooperation and Network-Based Defense Programs

NUBURU continues advancing its Defense & Security strategy through structured industrial cooperation arrangements, including its strategic collaboration with Tekne S.p.A., a European defense and advanced mobility manufacturer.

Current cooperation initiatives include joint go-to-market development surrounding the Tekne Graelion tactical vehicle platform, designed for mission-critical operational environments aligned with evolving defense requirements.

Initial cooperation activities are focused on Ukraine and other allied markets and may include lifecycle support, operational readiness services, and localized industrial support frameworks. Tekne retains full design authority, core technology ownership, and intellectual property rights.

NUBURU participates as a strategic platform integrator, supporting capital structuring, procurement readiness, and compliance oversight. Commercial deployment remains subject to formal procurement processes, regulatory approvals, export-control requirements, and definitive contractual agreements.

LYOCON: Re-Establishing Industrial Revenue Platform and Expanding Directed-Energy Opportunities

Following the previously announced LYOCON acquisition, the Company is executing LYOCON’s industrial commercialization roadmap while expanding development of dual-use laser applications.

Current development focus includes:

Non-kinetic optical and sensor-denial laser systems

Directed-energy technology initiatives

Long-term wireless power transmission and power-beaming concepts

NUBURU is engaged in exploratory technical discussions with global industrial and defense participants to evaluate complementary integration opportunities leveraging LYOCON’s laser expertise. These engagements remain subject to ongoing technical and commercial evaluation.

ORBIT: Software-Driven Orchestration and Defense Platform Integration

ORBIT continues executing its commercial software-as-a-service business focused on operational workflow orchestration, compliance management, and situational awareness.

NUBURU is concurrently evaluating ORBIT’s integration into defense and operational resilience environments, positioning the platform as a software coordination layer across complex, multi-system defense infrastructure deployments.

Management believes software-driven orchestration represents a critical component of next-generation defense technology platforms.

Maddox, UAVs, and Deployable Advanced Manufacturing Strategy

NUBURU continues evaluating strategic expansion into unmanned systems and advanced manufacturing, prioritizing differentiated, high-value technologies rather than commoditized UAV platforms.

The Company is actively engaged in discussions with Maddox Defense Incorporated regarding potential collaboration involving deployable additive manufacturing and mobile production systems designed to support forward-deployed operational environments.

NUBURU is also evaluating integration of:

Directed-energy capabilities

Electronic warfare technologies

Mobile industrial manufacturing systems

Software-defined mission orchestration

These initiatives are intended to leverage existing manufacturing and mobile-production capabilities within the Company’s industrial network, including Tekne’s advanced manufacturing infrastructure.

Management Commentary

“We are entering a focused execution phase of NUBURU’s transformation into a multi-vertical defense and security technology platform,” said Alessandro Zamboni, Executive Chairman and Co-CEO of NUBURU. “Alongside expanding industrial cooperation with partners such as Tekne, we are continuing to strengthen our balance sheet while building scalable platform capabilities designed for long-term growth.”

Dario Barisoni, Co-CEO of NUBURU and CEO of Nuburu Defense, added: “Our strategy is centered on disciplined integration of lasers, software orchestration, advanced manufacturing, and electronic warfare technologies. We remain committed to executing this roadmap while maintaining strong regulatory and financial discipline.”

