Zest AI Partners with Cornerstone and GoWest as the First Credit Union Leagues to Deploy its GenAI Lending Intelligence Solution to Enhance Advocacy

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Zest AI announced that Cornerstone League and GoWest Credit Union Association have become the first credit union leagues to adopt LuLu, its GenAI-powered Lending Intelligence solution that gives financial institutions instant analytics, reporting, and insights. Together, the leagues represent more than 900 credit unions serving roughly 30 million members nationwide, significantly expanding the role of generative AI in delivering credible, data-backed advocacy and proposed policy changes to their members and communities.

The adoption comes as the financial sector rapidly accelerates its AI investment. According to a recent Celent study, 83% of lenders plan to increase their GenAI IT budgets in 2026, signaling a shift toward more advanced, data-driven tools that improve risk visibility, market understanding, and operational efficiency.

“Credit unions need clarity, speed, and precision in a landscape that’s changing by the day,” said Caroline Willard, President and CEO at Cornerstone League. “Being one of the first Leagues to adopt LuLu means we can deliver deeper insights and stronger advocacy on behalf of the institutions we serve. For us, and for the 600+ credit unions across our league, this is transformative. We're giving our members access to intelligence they could not have produced on their own.”

“Effective advocacy depends on having a clear, informed understanding of what’s happening on the ground,” said Sharee Adkins, Executive Vice President & Chief Impact Officer at GoWest Credit Union Association. “LuLu gives us the ability to analyze lending and economic trends that are impacting credit unions and consumers in real time, strengthening our policy work and helping us better represent the needs of credit unions and the communities they serve.”

LuLu allows advocacy groups like Cornerstone and GoWest to super-charge their research, policy work, and member education, strengthening their influence at both the state and federal levels, and ultimately helping to shape policies that create a better financial ecosystem for everyone.

With Zest AI’s Lending Intelligence, Cornerstone and GoWest can now:

“The industry is moving quickly toward more intelligent automation, and both Cornerstone and GoWest are ahead of that curve,” said Esther Kahng, Head of Government Impact at Zest AI. “Zest AI’s Lending Intelligence Platform LuLu enhances advocacy by giving these leagues a powerful, real-time lens on what’s happening across the industry. With this integration, the leagues are giving nearly 1,000 credit unions access to insights that will help them adapt faster, advocate more effectively, and serve their communities with greater confidence.”

About Zest AI

Founded in 2009, Zest AI is a leader in financial technology with a mission to modernize lending and strengthen the financial system. The company is transforming the $17 trillion US consumer credit market by delivering AI technology that helps lenders identify creditworthy borrowers overlooked by legacy credit methods, while leveling the playing field for financial institutions of all sizes to harness AI. With over 930 active AI models and 50+ issued and pending patents, Zest AI is providing financial institutions with a comprehensive suite of solutions spanning underwriting, fraud detection, lending intelligence, and more to make smarter lending decisions that power growth and profitability. Learn more at Zest AI and connect on LinkedIn.

About Cornerstone League

Cornerstone League is among the nation’s largest regional credit union trade associations, serving approximately 600 credit unions in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas. Cornerstone exists to advance the success of credit unions in the region through legislative and grassroots advocacy; regulatory and compliance support; training, educational, and networking opportunities; essential communications related to news and information affecting the credit union industry; and other products and services that establish Cornerstone as the essential partner for credit unions. For more information, visit cornerstoneleague.coop.