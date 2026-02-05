Capstone Copper Announces Labour Agreement at Mantoverde Operation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capstone Copper Corp. (“Capstone” or the “Company”) (TSX:CS) (ASX:CSC) is pleased to announce that Union #2 at the Mantoverde Mine in Chile has ratified a new 3-year collective bargaining agreement, ending the strike initiated on January 2. Capstone’s priority is to safely and efficiently return to full operations at Mantoverde, which operated at approximately 55% of normal production levels during the strike.

Following an agreement with Union #2, Mantoverde has now successfully negotiated new three-year collective bargaining agreements with all four unions and will continue its focus on safe and responsible mining which brings great benefits to the workforce and surrounding communities.

About Capstone Copper Corp.

Capstone Copper Corp. is an Americas-focused copper mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Capstone’s operating portfolio of assets includes the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, USA, the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico, the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile, and the Mantoverde copper-gold mine, located in the Atacama region, Chile. Capstone’s growth pipeline includes the fully permitted Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold project, located approximately 35 kilometres northeast of Mantoverde in the Atacama region, Chile, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties in the Americas.

Capstone Copper’s strategy is to unlock transformational copper production growth while executing on cost and operational improvements through innovation, optimization and safe and responsible production throughout our portfolio of assets. We focus on profitability and disciplined capital allocation to surface stakeholder value. We are committed to creating a positive impact in the lives of our people and local communities, while delivering compelling returns to investors by responsibly producing copper to meet the world’s growing needs.

Further information is available at www.capstonecopper.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

