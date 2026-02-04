Fluid Quip Technologies Selected to Deliver Next-Generation Ethanol Facility at Chief Ethanol Plant in Hastings, Nebraska

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluid Quip Technologies (FQT), a leader in advanced engineering, processing, and carbon reduction solutions for the biofuels industry, has been selected as the primary engineering, integration, and construction partner for a comprehensive modernization of Chief Ethanol – Hastings, one of the longest operating ethanol plants in the United States. The project will revamp and upgrade the facility’s core process systems to deliver a next-generation, energy-efficient ethanol production platform.

The modernization effort builds on an in-depth operations study conducted by FQT for Chief Ethanol in 2024, which identified significant opportunities for energy reduction, efficiency gains, and process innovation. Rather than pursuing conventional incremental upgrades, Chief intentionally assembled a best-in-class technology partnership with FQT and Whitefox Technologies to implement advanced solutions designed to push performance beyond traditional industry benchmarks and position Hastings at the forefront of ethanol innovation.

“This project represents an important step forward for our Hastings operation,” said Wayne Garrett, General Manager of Chief Ethanol. “We selected Fluid Quip Technologies from the outset based on their leadership in the industry, their expertise in ethanol operations, and the depth of their process and operations study. That work clearly demonstrated how a greenfield approach could dramatically improve energy efficiency while modernizing our facility and positioning it for long-term success.”

As part of the project, FQT will supply all major process equipment and drying systems, along with complete engineering and design services. The new facility will feature FQT’s Low Energy Distillation (LED™) Technology, along with additional proprietary systems designed to support lower carbon intensity, higher yield, and long-term operational flexibility.

FQT is working in partnership with Whitefox Technologies, whose membrane system will be integrated into FQT’s low-energy distillation solution. The combination of FQT’s proven low-Carbon platform and Whitefox’s membrane technology will deliver industry leading energy savings and maximize performance like no other distillation, dehydration and evaporation system.

“This project reflects everything FQT stands for: innovative thinking, proven solutions, and a commitment to building best-in-class solutions,” said Neal Jakel, President of Fluid Quip Technologies. “Chief’s decision to take a greenfield approach shows long-term vision, commitment, and we’re proud to support them with the expertise and technology solutions to make this project hugely successful.”

The project is currently in engineering and procurement, with construction expected to begin soon. Once operational, the new Chief Ethanol – Hastings facility will represent a modern, energy-efficient approach to ethanol production, setting a new standard for performance both from an operational efficiency and reduced carbon footprint in the industry.

