Bolt Partners with Socure to Supercharge Bolt ID, Setting a New Standard for Network-Scale eCommerce Identity

SAN FRANCISCO & INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bolt, the checkout, identity, and payments company behind the Bolt SuperApp, today announced a strategic partnership with Socure to supercharge Bolt ID, Bolt’s checkout-native identity layer designed to verify real people in real time at the moment of purchase.

Bolt has built a powerful ecosystem of merchants and consumers, with identity checks embedded directly into checkout. By integrating Socure’s RiskOS platform, Bolt ID now delivers a network-wide ecommerce identity layer powered by Socure’s global Identity Graph, predictive risk signals, and compliance decisioning.

Together, the solution strengthens identity confidence across merchants, helps onboard more trusted shoppers, reduces fraud and false positives, and keeps checkout fast and seamless. Ultimately, the supercharged Bolt ID lowers fraud risk, fees, and operational burden for businesses.

“Think of it like lending money to a trusted friend instead of a stranger. When uncertainty drops, everything gets easier and cheaper,” said Justin Grooms, President of Bolt. “Bolt ID is designed to authenticate real people, not just score transactions. Socure provides the identity intelligence that helps us understand when a shopper’s signals don’t add up so we can stop sophisticated fraud in checkout without compromising trust, privacy, or conversion.”

Since launching last year, Bolt ID has focused on one of the most damaging and difficult fraud challenges facing merchants: synthetic identities. Rather than relying solely on static onboarding checks, Bolt ID is now able to evaluate identity trust dynamically at checkout using signals informed by Socure’s RiskOS platform. This allows Bolt to detect high-risk behavior at the moment it matters most, without forging legitimate shoppers through repetitive verification steps. Behind the scenes, Socure’s Hosted Flows enabled Bolt to stand up the required onboarding and identity verification experience in just weeks, accelerating Bolt ID’s path from concept to production.

With a higher degree of certainty that a shopper is who they claim to be, merchants using Bolt ID see:

Lower exposure to synthetic identity fraud

Fewer unnecessary step-ups during checkout

Reduced costs associated with risk and verification

Higher approvals rates without added friction

“Socure exists to provide the highest fidelity of identity trust at an unparalleled scale, and our execution with Bolt ID is a powerful example of that in action,” said Johnny Ayers, Founder and CEO of Socure. “By enabling Bolt to launch a secure onboarding and checkout experience in just weeks, and replace a fragmented vendor stack with a single intelligence layer, we’re showing how our Identity Graph intelligence can be applied to detect synthetic identities and stop fraud that no other provider can. The result is a new model for commerce where identity, authentication, and fraud prevention work together seamlessly to protect merchants and consumers alike.”

As Bolt continues to expand Bolt ID as a core layer of its SuperApp, Socure’s trusted Identity Graph will support a broader roadmap that includes low-friction authentication for trusted consumers, adaptive protections against emerging abuse, and cross-merchant trust signals that reduce the need for repeat verification.

About Bolt

Bolt is the checkout, identity and payments leader powering faster, smarter commerce. Its B2B and B2C offerings form a complementary ecosystem: merchants like Revolve, Kendra Scott and Lilly Pulitzer use Bolt to boost conversion and loyalty, while 80M+ shoppers benefit from one-click checkout and a secure, cross-site identity. Bolt's core product suite—CheckoutOS, Bolt Ignite and the SuperApp, a new all-in-one finance and crypto hub—helps merchants grow while giving consumers convenience and control. From high-risk processing to one-click subscriptions, Bolt replaces fragmented tools with future-ready infrastructure that scales. The result: a frictionless, trusted journey for shoppers—and powerful growth for businesses of all sizes.

About Socure

Socure is the leading platform for digital identity verification, compliance, and fraud prevention solutions, trusted by the largest enterprises and government agencies to build trust and mitigate risk. Leveraging AI and machine learning, Socure’s industry-leading platform achieves the highest accuracy, automation, and capture rates in the industry.

Serving more than 3,000 customers and 190+ countries across financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce, Socure’s customer base includes 18 of the top 20 banks, four of the Mag 7, the largest HR payroll and workforce providers, the largest sportsbook and prediction market operators, 130+ organizations across the public sector, and more than 600 fintechs.

Leading organizations trust Socure to deliver certainty in identity across onboarding, authentication, payments, account changes, and regulatory compliance. Learn more at www.socure.com.