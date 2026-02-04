C3 Complete and NerdsToGo Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Managed IT Services Nationwide

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C3 Complete, an award-winning technology services provider, today announced a strategic partnership with NerdsToGo and its parent company, Techy. NerdsToGo is a cybersecurity and managed IT services franchise specializing in comprehensive technology solutions for small and mid-sized businesses, with 30+ locations nationwide.

Through the partnership, NerdsToGo will serve as the primary brand and service provider, leveraging C3 Complete’s solutions portfolio, certified engineers, and long-standing vendor relationships. This collaboration enables NerdsToGo franchisees to deliver a broader range of IT solutions while maintaining the personalized, local support their customers expect.

NerdsToGo operates a nationwide network of franchise locations, delivering managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, technology staffing, and business continuity solutions. Backed by Techy, the parent organization with more than 300 locations nationwide, NerdsToGo continues to expand its service offerings through strategic partnerships that strengthen franchisee value and competitive positioning.

“At C3 Complete, we’re excited to work alongside NerdsToGo in supporting their franchisees by filling in the gaps to help ensure reliable solutions for their local customers,” said Rick Mancinelli, Founder & CEO of C3 Complete. “For more than 15 years, we’ve built an ecosystem that allows us to seamlessly integrate into different partner models and support organizations across multiple markets.”

Together, NerdsToGo and C3 Complete are well-positioned to support small- and mid-sized businesses, mid-market enterprises, and organizations that require both advanced IT engineering and hands-on local support.

C3 Complete is a Gold Sponsor of ITEXPO 2026 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Executives from NerdsToGo, along with security practitioners and engineers from C3 Complete, will be available to answer questions at Booth #1326 from February 10–12, 2026. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with C3 Complete or to inquire about partnership or service opportunities, please email Dino Morra at dmorra@c3-complete.com.

About C3 Complete

C3 Complete is a trusted provider of managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and compliance-driven infrastructure services. With enterprise-grade SOC and NOC capabilities, C3 Complete helps organizations securely scale their technology while meeting today’s evolving security and regulatory demands.

About NerdsToGo

NerdsToGo is a cybersecurity and managed IT services franchise delivering comprehensive IT solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. With a growing network of locations nationwide, NerdsToGo provides managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, technology staffing, and personalized local support to help businesses thrive.

About Techy

Techy is a leading technology services franchise organization with more than 300 locations nationwide. Recognized as one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises, Techy provides the operational foundation and resources that empower its brands—including NerdsToGo—to scale, innovate, and deliver exceptional service.