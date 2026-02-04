Clinique Announces Visionary Collaboration with ACUVUE to Advance Eye Education in Beauty and Vision

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clinique, a globally leading dermatologist guided skincare to makeup brand,* today announces a visionary collaboration in the U.S. with ACUVUE, the world’s leading§ contact lens brand. It unites two global leaders around a powerful mission: to advance eye education in beauty and vision by highlighting to consumers that they can wear contacts and eye makeup confidently.

This pioneering collaboration highlights Clinique’s expertise in creating high-performance eye makeup products that follow Clinique’s Eye Safety Promise, which includes testing for safety on contact lens wearers, and ACUVUE expertise in contact lens comfort from ACUVUE.+

This collaboration is underpinned by two important promises—one from each brand. Clinique’s Eye Safety Promise is Clinique’s unique commitment that all Clinique eye makeup products are ophthalmologist tested, safe for sensitive eyes, and safe for contact lens wearers. The ACUVUE Comfort Promise commits to 100% satisfaction within 90 days^ because ACUVUE contact lenses are unbeaten in comfort.+ Together, these iconic brands are delivering an important message to millions of consumers worldwide: eye comfort and self-expression can exist seamlessly.

Addressing Consumer Education

Despite the growing popularity of contact lenses among Gen Z and Millennials, many may be hesitant to wear eye makeup while wearing contact lenses. In addition, as they select which makeup to use, many remain unaware that there are eye makeup options that are specifically tested to be safe on contact lens wearers.

“As an ophthalmologist, I see many patients who wear contact lenses and feel uncertain about how to use eye makeup or which products they can use,” said Dr. Ashley Brissette, MD, MSc, FRCSC and Clinique’s guiding ophthalmologist. “This collaboration matters because Clinique’s eye makeup products meet Clinique’s Eye Safety Promise of safe for contact lens wearers, as well as safe for sensitive eyes and ophthalmologist tested. This gives additional information to consumers who wear contacts and are uncertain about which eye makeup products to use. As a trusted brand, ACUVUE delivers their vision expertise and comfortable lenses. In this way, consumers are gaining knowledge and confidence.”

Clinique and ACUVUE are stepping in to advance this narrative. Building on decades of expertise and consumer trust, this collaboration will help educate people to comfortably wear contact lenses and eye makeup with confidence.

A Shared Commitment to Personal Expression

“Clinique’s Eye Safety Promise is more than a statement—it’s a commitment we’ve honored for years and includes testing all Clinique eye makeup for safety on contact lens users,” said Christie Sclater, SVP Global Marketing, Clinique. “By collaborating with ACUVUE, we’re creating an exciting moment in beauty and vision, to send a message to today’s contact lens wearers that helps them express themselves comfortably and creatively.”

One of the goals of the collaboration is to underscore that consumers can wear contact lenses and use eye makeup confidently. By focusing on Clinique’s commitment to eye makeup formulations that follow Clinique’s Eye Safety Promise, which includes testing for safety on contact lens wearers, and deep expertise in contact lenses from ACUVUE, the collaboration aims to support the personal expression of contact lens and eye makeup wearers.

Beyond Awareness: Activation

To bring this initiative to life, Clinique and ACUVUE will roll out a multi-channel consumer education campaign featuring expert-driven content, engaging digital activations, and consumer experiences. The initiative reinforces both brands’ shared dedication to their consumers across industries and defines what it means to put consumers first.

To celebrate this visionary collaboration, ACUVUE customers will enjoy 20% off Clinique products sitewide on Clinique.com.**

About CLINIQUE:

Can great skin be created? A beauty editor asked a top NYC dermatologist this question, leading them to found Clinique in 1968 as a total beauty solution to create great skin based on the dermatologist’s guidance. Today Clinique is the #1 Prestige Skincare Brand in the U.S.*** offering dermatologist guided solutions from skincare to makeup for remarkable skin results. Clinique products from skincare to makeup are all formulated to deliver powerful efficacy with rigorous safety—dermatologist tested, allergy tested, and 100% fragrance free. Clinique’s clinical solutions are custom-fit by skin type and informed by decades of work with dermatologists, scientists, and ophthalmologists. The brand is sold in 107 markets worldwide.

Clinique Footnotes:

*Always Allergy Tested and 100% Fragrance Free.

***#1 Prestige Beauty Brand

ACUVUE Footnotes:

