-

Corpay Announces Agreement to Sell Non-Core Vehicle Payments Asset

Transaction Signals Continued Rotation to Corporate Payments

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY), the corporate payments company, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell PayByPhone, a mobile parking payments business, to Lightyear Capital.

“We’ve agreed to terms to divest our PayByPhone business, and hope that PBP will prosper under Lightyear’s ownership,” said Ron Clarke, Chairman and CEO of Corpay. “The transaction is another step to simplify our portfolio, and speed our rotation to more corporate payments.”

The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on Corpay’s 2026 Cash EPS outlook. Additional information on the financial impact of the sale will be provided during the company’s fourth quarter earnings call later today.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.

Deutsche Bank acted as financial advisor to Corpay, and Jones Day acted as legal counsel to Corpay.

About Corpay

Corpay (NYSE: CPAY), the Corporate Payments Company, is a global S&P 500 provider of commercial cards (e.g, business cards, fleet cards, virtual cards) and AP modernization solutions (e.g., invoice and payments automation, cross border payments) to businesses worldwide. Corpay solutions “keep business moving” and result in our customers better controlling purchases, mitigating fraud, and ultimately spending less. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

Contacts

Corpay Investor Relations
Jim Eglseder
Jim.Eglseder@corpay.com
770-417-4697

Industry:

Corpay, Inc.

NYSE:CPAY
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Corpay Investor Relations
Jim Eglseder
Jim.Eglseder@corpay.com
770-417-4697

More News From Corpay, Inc.

Corpay Appoints European Operating Executive David Bunch to its Board of Directors

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY), a leading global corporate payments company, today announced the appointment of London-based David Bunch to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Bunch currently serves as Group Executive Vice President for Mobility & Convenience at Shell PLC, where he leads one of the world’s largest branded networks, consisting of over 40,000 convenience, B2B, and EV mobility sites serving 30 million customers daily. His extensive internati...

Corpay to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results on February 4, 2026

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay, Inc., (NYSE: CPAY) the corporate payments company, today announced that the Company will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 5:30 pm ET. Hosting the call will be Ron Clarke, Chief Executive Officer, Peter Walker, Chief Financial Officer and Jim Eglseder, Investor Relations. A press release with fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results will be issued after the market cl...

Corpay Completes Mastercard’s Minority Investment in Cross-Border Business

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY), the corporate payments company, today announced that it has completed Mastercard’s (NYSE: MA) $300 million minority investment into Corpay’s cross-border business. In April, Mastercard announced the $300 million investment at an approximately $13.0 billion enterprise valuation (inclusive of the recently closed Alpha Group PLC transaction) for a ~2.3% equity stake. In combination with the investment, Mastercard and Corpay signed a new commerci...
Back to Newsroom