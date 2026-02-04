United Financial Credit Union Partners with Nuuvia to Launch SmartStart Youth Banking Platform

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuuvia, the leading provider of youth banking solutions for community banks and credit unions, announced today that United Financial Credit Union (UFCU) selected its youth banking engagement platform to power SmartStart, the credit union’s new youth banking program. Headquartered in Saginaw, Mich., with more than $340 million in assets and 22,000 members, the credit union successfully deployed SmartStart to help younger members develop healthy money habits and build financial confidence.

The launch of SmartStart reinforces United Financial Credit Union's commitment to supporting the financial well-being of its community through innovation, education, and empowerment. The initiative was made possible in part by a grant from the Michigan Credit Union Foundation (MCUF), which supports credit unions in delivering innovative programs that promote financial education and community enrichment.

"Attracting younger members has been a challenge for many credit unions," said Jessica Gwizdala, Vice President of Marketing at United Financial Credit Union. "SmartStart gives us a powerful tool to engage families early and build relationships that will last a lifetime. By offering an experience that resonates with today's digital-native generation while providing real value to parents, we're positioning United Financial for sustainable growth and ensuring we remain relevant to the next generation of members."

United Financial Credit Union sought a comprehensive solution that would enable families to start financial conversations early, while providing real-world banking experiences tailored specifically for children and teens. The credit union's vision was to create an engaging, educational program that would support its mission to invest in the future of the community, one family at a time. With SmartStart, the credit union is giving parents a unique opportunity to have important financial conversations and encouraging families to learn, save, and grow together.

“We believe financial confidence starts early," Gwizdala continued. "We recognize that traditional, legacy outreach methods and channels are not effective with younger members. Together with Nuuvia, we’ve successfully launched a youth-centric, mobile-first banking experience that engages Gen Z and fosters lasting relationships with multiple generations.”

SmartStart, by Nuuvia, combines practical banking features with gamified educational tools and rewards to make money management fun, interactive and age appropriate. The program includes customizable savings goals with visual progress tracking, parental oversight tools with debit card spending limits, recurring allowances, chore and grade-based rewards, parental loans with parent assigned interest rates, and budgeting features, all accessible within the credit union's secure digital banking platform.

Marcell King, President and COO of Nuuvia, said, "It is paramount that credit unions and banks have the ability to offer and integrate a youth-centric digital banking experience with their specialized youth checking and savings accounts. United Financial Credit Union understood the importance of launching a holistic youth banking program from the start, and we're proud to see them leading the way in delivering innovative financial solutions that make financial learning engaging and accessible for families."

Nuuvia's youth banking platform integrates seamlessly within United Financial Credit Union's existing digital banking infrastructure, providing a secure, modern mobile-first experience for children, teens, and their parents. Its Intelligent Lifecycle Banking platform makes it easier for individuals and families to meet their financial goals and strengthen their financial health throughout their entire lifecycle. The platform ensures community financial institutions retain complete control over their customer ecosystems, including maintaining deposits, card revenue, data and relationships in-house.

About Nuuvia

Nuuvia, formerly Incent, is the leading provider of intelligent lifecycle banking solutions for community banks and credit unions. Designed to easily integrate with a financial institution’s existing digital banking infrastructure, Nuuvia’s platform helps institutions acquire, retain, and more effectively engage account holders across multiple generations with a Nuuvia-branded, co-branded, or white-label experience. Nuuvia’s flagship digital youth banking module is live with dozens of community banks and credit unions across the country, enabling them to acquire, grow and retain youth accounts, deposits, promote financial health and build long-term loyalty in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Learn more at www.nuuvia.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About United Financial Credit Union

United Financial Credit Union is an NCUA-insured credit union with a commitment to innovation, member-focused services, and community empowerment. United Financial is proud to offer a range of financial products designed to meet the evolving needs of its members, with membership available to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school within any county in the State of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.

For additional information about United Financial Credit Union, visit www.unitedfinancialcu.org.