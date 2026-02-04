-

PulteGroup Extends Build Your Future Scholarship in 2026 To Fuel the Future of the Homebuilding Workforce

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), the nation’s third-largest homebuilder, has renewed its investment in scholarships of $3,000-$5,000 for individuals pursuing career paths related to residential homebuilding. This renewal reinforces the company’s ongoing commitment to developing talent, particularly the skilled workforce of tomorrow.

The scholarship program, titled the PulteGroup “Build Your Future” SkillPointe Scholarship, is designed to empower the next generation of builders to obtain the skillsets essential for building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

“At PulteGroup, our success starts with investing in great people and that includes the next generation of industry professionals,” said Kevin Henry, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer at PulteGroup. “Through the Build Your Future Scholarship, aspiring homebuilders will gain the education and training to build high-demand capabilities that they need to thrive. This program not only supports students pursuing meaningful careers but also strengthens the future of our industry by expanding access to the skills that keep our communities growing.”

The Atlanta-based SkillPointe Foundation will oversee the scholarship program, drawing on its proven experience managing scholarships for major organizations like 3M, Ford Philanthropy, The Home Depot Foundation, and others.

“PulteGroup and SkillPointe Foundation share a commitment to bridging the skills gap and building tomorrow’s workforce,” said Alvin Townley, founding executive director of the SkillPointe Foundation. “We are honored to help support the workforce that will build the new housing needed across America.”

Applications and Eligibility

As of February 2, 2026, The PulteGroup Build Your Future SkillPointe Scholarship is open to individuals of all backgrounds seeking or enrolled in education/training for career paths related to homebuilding that don’t require a four-year degree.

States of focus for the scholarship program include Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas.

Application deadline is May 8, 2026.

For information on how to apply, please visit SkillPointeFoundation.org.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 45 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Pulte Homes, Centex, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; and jwhomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on X: @PulteGroupNews.

About the SkillPointe Foundation

The SkillPointe Foundation partners with organizations like PulteGroup, Ford Philanthropy, The Home Depot Foundation, and other industry and philanthropic leaders to provide scholarships to aspiring workers seeking skills training for high-demand careers not requiring a four-year degree. Since its inception in 2021, SkillPointe Foundation has raised nearly $10M for skills scholarships.

