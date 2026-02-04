Insurance Collaboration to Save Lives and Voluntary Advantage Announce Partnership to Build Healthier, More Resilient Workplaces

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurance Collaboration to Save Lives (ICSL) and Voluntary Advantage today announced the launch of the Workforce Advisor Coalition, a strategic partnership designed to empower voluntary benefits advisors with prevention-focused solutions at a time of sustained post-pandemic health decline across the workforce.

As employers prepare for continued increases in healthcare and benefit costs, traditional cost-containment strategies alone are no longer sufficient. Both employers and consumers are demanding innovative approaches that address health risks earlier and more effectively. Since the pandemic, rising claims across stop-loss, disability, and medical lines have been driven by significant increases in cardiac and circulatory disease, neurological conditions, and cancer—resulting in higher treatment costs, increased absenteeism, and diminished workforce productivity.

The Workforce Advisor Coalition brings together ICSL’s advanced prevention screenings and medical innovations designed to identify and address post-pandemic immune, cardiac, metabolic, and cancer-related risks—with Voluntary Advantage’s collaborative platform for voluntary benefits advisors. Together, the organizations enable advisors to deliver comprehensive, prevention-oriented strategies that complement traditional benefit offerings.

“At Voluntary Advantage, we are excited about this partnership because it represents a meaningful shift in how our industry supports employers and employees,” said Trevor Garbers of Voluntary Advantage. “By combining prevention-focused medical solutions with the Voluntary Benefits ecosystem, we are giving advisors the tools to address risk earlier, improve outcomes for policyholders, and deliver measurable value in a post-pandemic environment where proactive strategies matter more than ever.”

“The post-pandemic era has opened an extraordinary opportunity for benefits advisors to become true health champions for their clients,” said Josh Stirling, Founder of ICSL. “By bringing powerful early-detection and prevention tools directly into the voluntary benefits conversation, advisors can help people live healthier, longer lives, strengthen workforce resilience, and create meaningful, lasting value for employees and employers alike.

“We are thrilled to collaborate and deliver co-branded resources, toolkits, and webinars that integrate prevention into voluntary benefits—driving innovation and transforming how benefits deliver real value and impact,” said Mitch Bagley, Board Member of ICSL.

About Insurance Collaboration to Save Lives:

The Insurance Collaboration to Save Lives (ICSL) is a Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit global initiative uniting the entire insurance industry through data-driven insights to deliver enhanced preventive health initiatives—empowering insurers, agents, advisors, and employers to advance preventative health initiatives. (https://www.insurancecollaborationtosavelives.org)

About Voluntary Advantage:

Our mission is to give the Voluntary / Workplace Benefits industry a voice and to drive innovation by providing a platform that encourages collaboration and the creative sharing of information and ideas. We prioritize the needs of the consumer and are dedicated to creating solutions that enhance the customer experience, ensuring that every benefit delivers value, support, and meaningful impact. Learn more at https://voluntary-advantage.com/.