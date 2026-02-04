Integrated DNA Technologies on Passage of Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), a global leader in genomics, today issued the following statement about the recent landmark federal legislation that marks a significant step towards Medicare coverage for FDA-approved multi-early cancer detection (MCED) tests.

Many of the world’s leaders developing MCED research programs already rely on IDT today to support their assay development and innovation, and we are ready to help them build this next wave of precision oncology research. Share

IDT President Ajay Gannerkote says, “IDT has been a driving force in supporting the development of multi‑cancer early detection (MCED) and minimal residual disease (MRD) technologies, leveraging our bespoke manufacturing and NGS expertise to advance precision oncology research worldwide. NGS has already reshaped how cancer is studied and detected, and MCED and MRD technologies will further expand these capabilities. With this legislation, the industry’s need to partner with manufacturers at the forefront of innovation, who have specialized, high‑throughput production, like IDT, has never been clearer—we are uniquely positioned to help scale and accelerate the science that underpins the future of cancer detection. Many of the world’s leaders developing MCED research programs already rely on IDT today to support their assay development and innovation, and we are ready to help them build this next wave of precision oncology research.”

About IDT

Building from a strong foundation of innovation, expertise, and reliability, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) has evolved from an oligo manufacturer to a leading genomics provider. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with scientific and global health partners to enable genomics breakthroughs at scale. Our vision of enabling researchers to rapidly move from the lab to life-changing advances reflects our ongoing commitment to a healthier, brighter future for all.

IDT is proud to be part of Danaher, a global science and technology leader. Visit www.Danaher.com to learn more about Danaher, a leading life sciences and diagnostics innovator committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health.

