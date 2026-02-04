Jump Launches First IRS-Verified Financials Integration on an AI Advisor Platform with TaxStatus

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TaxStatus, a secure, personalized data solution for verified financials used by financial professionals and their clients, today announced their integration in Jump, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for financial advisors and other financial services providers. Through the integration, Jump users will be able to access IRS-verified financials in their advisor platform, marking the first time that IRS-verified financials have been integrated into an AI advisor platform.

“Through the integration with Jump, advisors can now uncover opportunities, surface risks, and act on real, complete financial information in seconds instead of days." -- Kevin Knull, CEO of TaxStatus Share

TaxStatus connects directly to the IRS to pull verified financial information, analyzing over 3,000 data points per taxpayer to uncover held-away assets, business ownership, real estate holdings, retirement accounts, and other financial details that advisors typically spend hours trying to collect. The platform then monitors clients' IRS accounts in real-time for three years, alerting advisors to tax liabilities, refunds, audits, or filing discrepancies before clients receive official notices from the IRS.

“We’ve seen growing demand in the advisor space for verified financial data as they shift toward more accurate, technology-driven planning frameworks,” said Kevin Knull, CEO of TaxStatus. “Through the integration with Jump, advisors can now uncover opportunities, surface risks, and act on real, complete financial information in seconds instead of days. It’s a major step forward in giving advisors the clarity and confidence they need to better serve their clients.”

Through the integration, Jump users will have IRS-verified financials seamlessly incorporated into their pre-meeting briefs, saving advisors time by removing the need for manual data collection and entry, increasing accuracy and allowing advisors to find new opportunities for their clients.

“Integrating IRS-verified financial data from TaxStatus directly into Jump represents a huge opportunity for financial advisors,” said Parker Ence, CEO of Jump. “By eliminating manual and tedious data gathering and skipping ahead to real-time financial insights, this integration will empower advisors to prepare, plan, and advise faster, plus uncover opportunities that were previously hidden. This integration highlights Jump's commitment to unlock the power of data in service of better client experience and advisor outcomes.”

To learn more about TaxStatus, visit www.taxstatus.com.

ABOUT TAXSTATUS

TaxStatus is a fintech innovator revolutionizing financial services through frictionless access to IRS-Verified Financial data and continuous IRS account monitoring. Designed for financial professionals and their clients, TaxStatus enables consent-based access to individual, business, and trust tax records, eliminating traditional barriers to tax and financial planning. The product solves three important problems for financial advisors: eliminating the friction in obtaining tax data, providing continuous IRS account monitoring, and providing insights and data necessary to provide improved tax and financial planning recommendations. The result is a complete and accurate financial picture for any taxpayer, which ultimately helps advisors deliver better financial plans, better advice, and better client outcomes. Discover how TaxStatus is transforming financial planning at www.TaxStatus.com.

About Jump

Jump is the leading AI assistant and intelligence engine built for financial advisors and other financial services professionals. Founded in 2023, it delivers 20+ AI-powered features that reduce busywork—automating meeting prep, note-taking, recaps, follow-ups and CRM updates—and surfaces growth insights, while embedding industry-leading compliance. With 23,000+ advisors on the platform and top advisor satisfaction ratings (including #1 in advisor satisfaction and adoption according to the 2025 T3/Inside Information Software Survey and 2025 Kitces Report On Financial Advisor Technology Use), Jump is the category leader in advisor-AI.

Deeply integrated, fully customizable and built with compliance at its core, Jump empowers firms to elevate the advisor-client experience in the age of AI, without compromising regulatory rigor. Learn more at jump.ai.