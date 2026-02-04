AEG and Vet Tix Launch New Partnership With the LA Kings and Ontario Reign

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company and Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix), the largest veteran service organization in the United States, have announced a new mission-driven partnership. The multiyear agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, makes Vet Tix an official partner of the LA Kings (NHL) and the Ontario Reign (AHL) and will see the organizations working closely together to bring the military community expanded access to professional hockey games. This marks Vet Tix’s first official partnership with a professional hockey franchise, deepening its reach across Southern California.

Through the partnership, Vet Tix, the LA Kings and the Ontario Reign will provide thousands of veterans, active service members across all branches of the military, current and retired first responders, and their families with complimentary tickets to LA Kings and Ontario Reign games – creating opportunities to enjoy live hockey experiences that help reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, and foster deeper connections within the community.

“Vet Tix is proud to partner with the L.A. Kings and Ontario Reign,” said Michael A. Focareto III, Vet Tix Founder, CEO, and U.S. Navy veteran. “Because of this exciting partnership, local veterans, service members, first responders, and their families are able to experience hockey and create memories that will last a lifetime.”

The agreement will also include collaborative digital storytelling across both teams’ platforms to help drive awareness for Vet Tix’s mission, as well as commercial spots at both Crypto.com Arena and Ontario Reign home games. Additionally, special playoff ticket access will be available through Vet Tix should the LA Kings qualify for the NHL postseason.

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with Vet Tix as we continue to seek new ways to give back to those who have given so much to us,” said LA Kings President, Luc Robitaille. “Hockey brings people together in a special way, and we want to make sure our service members, veterans, first responders, and their families are always part of that experience. This new partnership will significantly enhance our ability to continue to welcome them all to our arena where they’ll be able to enjoy some fun and create the lasting memories they deserve.”

Vet Tix is a national non-profit organization that provides all verified honorably discharged veterans, currently serving members of the U.S. military, immediate family members of those service members who died in the line of duty, and current and former first responders with free event tickets to sporting events, concerts, performing arts, family entertainment events and cultural experiences. With 2.5 million plus verified members and growing, its mission centers on recognizing service, improving quality of life, and helping military families reduce stress and stay engaged with their local communities. Since its founding in 2008, Vet Tix has distributed more than 35 million event tickets nationwide to military members, veterans, current and retired first responders and their families, averaging 22,000 tickets distributed daily across all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

“The Ontario Reign are honored to join the LA Kings in this important initiative,” said Darren Abbot, Ontario Reign President and LA Kings Chief Revenue Officer. “Our organization has always valued the contributions of our military community and first responders, and this partnership with Vet Tix allows us to demonstrate that commitment in a meaningful way by providing access to the excitement and camaraderie of our games.”

“We are proud see this historic partnership between our sports properties and Vet Tix come to life,” said George Pappas, senior vice president, AEG Global Partnerships. “This partnership represents our organization’s values in action – using the power of sports to make a positive impact on those who work in service of others along with their families.”

For more information about Vet Tix and how to request tickets, service members and veterans can visit: https://www.vettix.org and first responders can visit: https://www.1sttix.org.

ABOUT VET TIX

Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides free tickets to sporting events, concerts, performing arts, and family activities to veterans of all eras, currently serving military members, and immediate family members of those killed in action. Since 2008, Vet Tix has distributed over 35 million free event tickets to over 2.5 million members. In 2018, Vet Tix launched 1st Tix, which provides the same benefit to our nation’s first responders, including current and retired law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs, and 911 Dispatchers. These events help Vet Tix, 1st Tix members, and their families reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build lifelong memories, and encourage them to stay engaged with American life and their local communities. Vet Tix spends over 99 percent of its revenue on its programs, ensuring we give back to those who have given so much.

Visit VetTix.org and 1stTix.org to learn more.

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments:

Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including the production and promotion of global and regional concert tours, an extensive portfolio of clubs, theaters and other music venues, concerts and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival;

Venues and Real Estate, which develops, owns and operates world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Uber Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London;

Sports, as the world’s largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin;

Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating, and other strategic partnerships;

And Ticketing, through its AXS.com ticketing platform, which provides more than 1,600 clients worldwide with ticketing services that cover the gamut of entertainments, including sporting events, arena tours, music clubs, festivals, rodeos and family events.

Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 90 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

ABOUT THE LA KINGS

The LA Kings have enjoyed a rich history of excitement, passion, and championship glory in Southern California while demonstrating the utmost commitment to their fans, partners, and community. Owned and operated by AEG, the Kings began play in 1967 and now play at world-famous Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles. Since our inception we have strived to be the ultimate leader as it relates to employing many of the greatest players in National Hockey League history, and hosting and participating in incredible events highlighted by two Stanley Cup Championships.

ABOUT THE ONTARIO REIGN

The Ontario Reign is the first-ever professional hockey team to call the city of Ontario, CA home and play at the Toyota Arena. In 2015, the Reign joined a new west coast division of the 30-team American Hockey League (AHL) which is the primary developmental league for the National Hockey League (NHL). In their first year in the AHL, the Ontario Reign captured the regular season Pacific Division title and went on to advance to the 2016 Calder Cup Finals.