DG Matrix and Exowatt Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Gigawatt-Scale, Dispatchable Power for the AI Era

DG Matrix, the global leader in solid-state transformer (SST) solutions, and Exowatt, the next-generation renewable energy company delivering dispatchable solar for the AI era, today announced a strategic partnership to deploy integrated, behind-the-meter power systems targeting gigawatt-scale (GW-scale) infrastructure buildouts.

As part of the collaboration, Exowatt has selected DG Matrix’s Interport™ as a preferred platform for power conversion for its modular energy architectures. This agreement enables Exowatt to integrate its proprietary Exowatt P3 generation and storage systems with hyperscale data centers more rapidly, addressing the urgent demand for reliable, carbon-free electricity to fuel the AI revolution.

The partnership comes as Exowatt continues its rapid U.S. expansion following significant funding milestones to support American-made manufacturing. By using DG Matrix’s Interport—the first commercially available solid-state transformer—Exowatt can simplify the complex power routing required to bridge its heat-battery-based solar technology with the rigorous uptime and power quality standards of modern AI compute loads.

“To stay competitive in the AI era, the industry needs reliable, clean megawatts at speed,” said Hannan Happi, CEO of Exowatt. “DG Matrix’s Interport provides the flexible, power-first foundation we need to scale our operations. By integrating their solid-state transformer technology into our ExoRise platform, we are eliminating traditional interconnection bottlenecks and accelerating our path to delivering firm, dispatchable power for the next generation of data center infrastructure.”

The collaboration addresses one of the most critical challenges in the energy transition: connecting distributed, renewable generation to mission-critical loads without compromising reliability. The DG Matrix Interport functions as an intelligent hub, seamlessly managing power flows between Exowatt's dispatchable solar modules and the data center load. This "power-first" approach allows for repeatable, modular deployments that can scale from individual sites to multi-gigawatt portfolios.

“Exowatt is approaching clean power with the scale and rigor that the hyperscale market demands,” said Haroon Inam, CEO & co-founder of DG Matrix. “This partnership demonstrates how advanced power routing is essential to unlocking the full potential of next-generation energy sources. We are proud to support Exowatt in converting their momentum into gigawatts, providing the infrastructure-grade reliability required to power the AI future.”

The Exowatt/DG Matrix infrastructure stack will offer:

Integrated Architecture: Exowatt will deploy the DG Matrix Interport to manage AC/DC power routing within its modular Exowatt P3 and ExoRise platforms.

Exowatt will deploy the DG Matrix Interport to manage AC/DC power routing within its modular Exowatt P3 and ExoRise platforms. GW-Scale Readiness: The joint solution is designed for repeatability, supporting Exowatt’s backlog of demand from data centers and industrial applications.

The joint solution is designed for repeatability, supporting Exowatt’s backlog of demand from data centers and industrial applications. Accelerated Time-to-Power: The solid-state transformer technology reduces commissioning time and system footprint, enabling faster site activation independent of constrained grid interconnections.

About DG Matrix

DG Matrix has commercialized the world’s first multi-port solid-state transformer to solve the most urgent challenges in deploying power infrastructure for AI datacenters and electrification. Its standardized platform enables faster deployment, lower energy costs, and flexible integration of all energy sources and loads—at scale, anywhere in the world.

About Exowatt

Exowatt is a next-generation renewable energy company providing modular energy solutions tailored for energy-intensive applications like data centers. Founded in 2023 by Hannan Happi and Atomic CEO Jack Abraham, Exowatt's mission is to make sustainable renewable energy always available and almost free. Exowatt is backed by a16z, Atomic, Felicis, and Sam Altman and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. For more information, visit www.exowatt.com.