-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to ACORE 2026-FL1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to eight classes of ACORE 2026-FL1, a managed CRE CLO securitization with the ability to reinvest principal proceeds for 30 months.

The transaction will initially be collateralized by 22 mortgage loans with an aggregate cutoff date in-trust balance of $1.1 billion. Additionally, the transaction provides the sponsor with the ability to effectuate modifications to performing loans, as well as buy out defaulted and credit risk assets. The 22 loans are collateralized by 45 individual assets, which are classified as multifamily (57.9%), industrial (14.8%), retail (8.9%), lodging (7.8%), office (7.5%) and self-storage (3.2%).

This transaction also includes a par value test (overcollateralization, or OC) and an interest coverage (IC) test. If either test is not satisfied on any determination date, on the following payment date, interest proceeds remaining after interest is paid to the Class E notes will be used to pay down the principal balances of the Class A through E notes in sequential order until the test is satisfied, or such classes of notes are paid in full.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1013313

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Monika Joshi, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 312-680-4183
monika.joshi@kbra.com

Michael McGorty, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2393
michael.mcgorty@kbra.com

Nitin Bhasin, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of CMBS (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2334
nitin.bhasin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Andrew Foster, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1470
andrew.foster@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Monika Joshi, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 312-680-4183
monika.joshi@kbra.com

Michael McGorty, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2393
michael.mcgorty@kbra.com

Nitin Bhasin, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of CMBS (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2334
nitin.bhasin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Andrew Foster, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1470
andrew.foster@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Releases FFA 2026 Global Fund Finance Symposium Recap

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases a recap of the Fund Finance Association’s (FFA) 15th Annual Global Fund Finance Symposium held at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach on February 2-4. The event was well attended with over 3,000 registrants, attracting market participants including investors, fund managers, bankers, lawyers, and credit rating agencies. The tone of the conference was notably upbeat, with attendees citing strong activity in 2025 and expressing heightened growth expectations f...

KBRA Releases Research – Private Credit: Framing AI and Software Risk

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases research presenting data and observations to help frame the potential risks artificial intelligence (AI) may pose to the direct lending landscape, in the context of recent market volatility. The analysis focuses on underlying middle market (MM) borrowers whose loans are held in MM collateralized loan obligations, business development companies (BDC), rated feeder notes into direct lending funds, and recurring revenue loan asset-backed securities. Unlike...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to BRAVO Residential Funding Trust 2026-NQM2 (BRAVO 2026-NQM2)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 10 classes of mortgage-backed notes from BRAVO Residential Funding Trust 2026-NQM2 (BRAVO 2026-NQM2). The $519.4 million RMBS transaction is collateralized by a pool of 996 residential mortgages, with fixed-rate mortgages (FRMs) and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) making up 99.6% and 0.4% of the pool, respectively. Most loans are classified as exempt (52.8%) from the Ability-to-Repay/Qualified Mortgage (ATR/QM) rule due to b...
Back to Newsroom