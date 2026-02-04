KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Avant Loans Funding Trust 2026-REV1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of notes issued by Avant Loans Funding Trust 2026-REV1 (“AVNT 2026-REV1”), an unsecured consumer loan ABS transaction. AVNT 2026-REV1 has initial hard credit enhancement levels of 67.38% for the Class A Notes to 3.24% for the Class F Notes. Credit enhancement consists of overcollateralization, yield supplement overcollateralization, subordination (except for the Class F Notes), a cash reserve account funded at closing, and excess spread.

This transaction represents Avant, LLC’s (“Avant”, or the “Company”) first rated securitization of 2026 and its 17th overall. AVNT 2026-REV1 will issue six classes of notes totaling $200.0 million, collateralized by a trust certificate backed by unsecured consumer loans originated through Avant’s online marketplace lending platform (“Avant Platform”). The transaction has a three-month prefunding period, during which approximately $3.7 million of loans are expected to be acquired. Additionally, during the two-year revolving period, which includes the three-month prefunding period, additional loans are expected to be acquired periodically.

Founded in 2012, Avant is located in Chicago, Illinois and operates an online lending platform, which offers unsecured personal loans and credit cards primarily to non-prime consumers through the Avant Platform. Avant’s typical unsecured personal loan borrowers have FICO scores between 550 and 720, an original term of 12 to 60 months, an original balance of $1,000 to $35,000, and a fixed APRs ranging from 9.95% to 36.00%. The Avant Platform charges an upfront administration fee to borrowers ranging from 1.50% to 9.99%. Loans are typically used for debt consolidation, emergency expenses, life events, or car repair purposes.

KBRA applied its Consumer Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the portfolio pool data, underlying collateral pool and capital structure. KBRA considered its operational reviews of Avant, as well as periodic update calls with the Company. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

