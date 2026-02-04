indie Announces Strategic Partnership to Supply its Industry-Leading emotion3D In-Cabin Safety Monitoring Software for Mahindra's Premium Electric Origin SUVs

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--indie Semiconductor (Nasdaq: INDI), an automotive solutions innovator, has announced today that it has been selected by Mahindra & Mahindra Limited to enable one of the most advanced in-cabin driver and occupant monitoring systems (DOMS) in the Indian market for their Electric Origin SUVs XEV 9e and BE 6. The partnership will integrate our cutting-edge CABIN EYE® perception software developed by emotion3D, recently acquired by indie, with EyeDentity, Mahindra’s proprietary camera-based DOMS hardware platform.

As one of India’s leading innovative car manufacturers, Mahindra has been at the forefront of vehicle safety, with its recently launched BE 6 and XEV 9e electric origin Sport Utility Vehicles (eSUVs) achieving the highest ever Bharat New Car Assessment Program (Bharat-NCAP) 5-star safety rating. Mahindra is now taking its safety leadership beyond current Indian regulatory requirements and Bharat-NCAP test protocols by equipping its electric SUVs with DOMS functionality, powered by CABIN EYE perception software. Mahindra’s market-leading software-defined vehicle platform’s over-the-air (OTA) capabilities will ensure that its vehicles can be continuously updated and remain current with the latest DOMS safety and comfort features from indie.

As carmaker advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) requirements evolve to include detection of driver drowsiness, responsiveness or distraction and occupant presence and position, it is critical that DOMS perception software performs at the highest levels of accuracy, low latency, and with minimal embedded processing requirements to ensure widespread commercial deployment. indie’s CABIN EYE software addresses these challenging requirements while also minimizing the need for resource-intensive per-vehicle optimization due to the insensitivity of our perception algorithms to camera positioning, sensor selection, and DOMS use cases.

“This successful partnership with Mahindra immediately demonstrates the momentum of indie’s recent acquisition of emotion3D, building on a shared purpose of achieving new breakthroughs in-cabin safety,” said Florian Seitner, VP & GM Perception Software at indie. “Our mission has always been to deliver intelligent software solutions that improve road safety and elevate the driving experience. With Mahindra’s visionary approach to electric vehicles and indie’s cutting-edge technology, we are setting new standards for in-cabin monitoring systems across the automotive industry.”

Mahindra’s DOMS capability is already in active use on the road across multiple Mahindra electric origin SUVs.

About indie

Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie is empowering the automotive revolution with next-generation semiconductors, photonics, and perception software platforms. We focus on developing innovative, high-performance, and energy-efficient mixed-signal SoCs and system solutions for ADAS and adjacent industrial applications, including humanoid robotics, and quantum technology. Our sensors span all major modalities (Radar, Computer Vision, LiDAR, and Ultrasound), accelerating the proliferation of automated vehicle safety and sensing features. As a global innovator, we are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners, and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs worldwide.

Please visit us at www.indie.inc to learn more.