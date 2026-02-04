Huntington Bank Selects Ameriprise Financial as its New Retail Investment Program Provider

COLUMBUS, Ohio & MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Huntington National Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBAN), and Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) today announced that Huntington has selected Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC as its new retail investment program provider. Under the terms of the agreement, Huntington will transition support of its retail brokerage, investment advisory and insurance services – currently managed by its bank‑owned broker‑dealer, registered investment advisor and licensed insurance agency Huntington Financial Advisors® – to the Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group (AFIG). This strategic relationship will enable Huntington to enhance its wealth management offerings by leveraging Ameriprise’s deep experience, robust platform and best-in-class financial advisor and customer technology.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Huntington Financial Advisors has approximately 260 financial advisors across the country who manage nearly $28 billion in combined advisory, brokerage and insurance assets.

Through this strategic relationship, Huntington financial advisors will gain access to the integrated technology, additional planning capabilities, robust investment solutions and enhanced services of Ameriprise Financial. This strategic relationship reflects Huntington’s commitment to driving sustainable growth in its wealth management business by modernizing capabilities, deepening customer relationships and delivering high-quality advice. Supported by Ameriprise’s premium platform, Huntington is well positioned to help financial advisors expand their practices efficiently while continuing to meet the evolving needs of customers with personalized advice and long-term solutions.

“Huntington Wealth Management is a people-first, customer-centered organization. Our success is built on prioritizing our customers and colleagues,” said Melissa Holding, Director of Wealth Management at Huntington. “As we look to the future, we are focused on driving sustainable growth, and this is the next bold step on our journey. This strategic relationship with Ameriprise positions us for continued success and reinforces our unwavering commitment to our people, customers and culture—delivering personalized advice and a comprehensive suite of solutions."

“We’re honored to be recognized as a premier partner in the financial institutions space,” said Pat O’Connell, Executive Vice President and President of the Ameriprise Branch and Financial Institutions Channels. “We look forward to supporting Huntington’s advisors and customers with our advanced technology, robust financial planning capabilities and scalable solutions. We’ve invested heavily in building capabilities to support large, high-quality institutions – and Huntington’s decision to partner with us reinforces our position as a key player in the space.”

“Through this process, we’ve developed a deep respect for Huntington’s team and their forward-thinking approach to growth and innovation,” said Jay McAnelly, Group Vice President of the Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group. “Since entering the financial institutions space, Ameriprise has established a strong presence and momentum. The relationship with Huntington – one of the largest banks to outsource its broker-dealer – is a clear signal that our platform is resonating in the marketplace. We’re proud to support them as they take the next step in their wealth management journey.”

Huntington’s Melissa Holding added, “Staying ahead of the curve means anticipating what matters most to our customers. Every conversation is an opportunity to understand their goals and provide thoughtful, forward-looking guidance that fosters lasting relationships. By partnering with Ameriprise, we are equipping our advisors with cutting-edge technology, digital tools and premium solutions so they can deliver personalized advice and help customers navigate life’s complexities with confidence.”

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 130 years. With extensive investment advice, global asset management capabilities and insurance solutions, and a nationwide network of more than 10,000 financial advisors1, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com.

About Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group (AFIG)

With more than 30 years2 serving the investment program needs of banks and credit unions, Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group brings a depth of understanding, experience and knowledge to the financial institutions space – helping deliver value for customers/members while driving revenue for the affiliated institutions. To find out why experienced financial advisors and institutions are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

Ameriprise Financial Services has a partnership with this financial institution to provide financial planning services and solutions to clients. The financial institution is not an investment client of Ameriprise but has a revenue sharing relationship with us that creates a conflict of interest. Details on how we work together can be found on ameriprise.com/sec-disclosure.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $279 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates nearly 1,400 branches in 21 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management’s plans, estimates and beliefs. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. The words “expects,” “expected,” “would,” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the occurrence of any event, change or circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the agreement with Huntington Bank; the inability to complete the proposed transaction due to the failure to satisfy the conditions to the closing of the proposed transaction, including that a governmental entity may prohibit, delay or refuse to grant approval for the consummation of the proposed transaction; and uncertainty as to the timing of completion of the proposed sale. Management cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Management undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements.

Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

Ameriprise Financial and Huntington Bank are not affiliated.

Neither Ameriprise Financial nor Huntington Bank can guarantee future financial results.

Securities, investment advisory products and services are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser and broker-dealer, Member FINRA and SIPC.

Huntington Financial Advisors® is a federally registered service mark and a trade name under which The Huntington Investment Company offers securities and insurance products and services. The Huntington Investment Company is a registered broker-dealer, member FINRA and SIPC, a registered investment advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and a licensed insurance agency.

1Ameriprise Financial 2024 10-K

2 Investment Professionals, Inc (IPI) was founded in 1992 and specialized in the on-site delivery of investment programs for financial institutions. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. acquired IPI in 2017, bringing together the years of experience of the two organizations.

