United Rentals Empowers Frontline Decision-Making with Business Intelligence Agent Built on Snowflake

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont. & STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced that United Rentals, widely recognized as the world’s largest equipment rental provider, has rolled out a new AI agent built on Snowflake Intelligence to operational teams working across 1,600+ branches. The Business Intelligence Agent allows branch managers, sales leaders, and regional teams to ask questions of their company data in plain language, drill down, and get actionable information quickly.

The deployment gives employees a more flexible, conversational way to interact with company data across financial and operational functions. Since rolling out earlier this year, United Rentals has seen steady growth in adoption and repeat usage. This approach highlights how AI can enhance business insight for industrial services companies managing large fleets and geographically distributed teams.

“Our innovation vision is to apply technology in ways that strengthen our operational processes and help our people do their jobs more effectively,” said Tony Leopold, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer, United Rentals. “Snowflake helps us build on our existing data foundation with a trusted, governed platform. With Snowflake Intelligence, employees can use natural language to better understand their data, discover actionable insights, and make more informed decisions.”

“United Rentals is using Snowflake Intelligence to give employees clearer, faster answers in the moments that matter most,” said Mike Gannon, Chief Revenue Officer, Snowflake. “By enabling frontline teams to ask natural language questions and get real-time, trusted answers without waiting on manual analysis, they’re embedding intelligence directly into daily decision-making. In large, complex organizations, it’s this consistent, governed intelligence that separates AI that truly works from AI that doesn’t.”

How United Rentals Is Scaling Trusted, AI-Driven Decisions with Snowflake Intelligence

Leveraging Snowflake, United Rentals unified financial operations, fleet and telematics data, pricing, contracts, accounts receivable, and internal documentation into a single governed platform, creating a stronger foundation to extend trusted insights and AI across the enterprise. This approach allows analysts to continue querying data and building visualizations while also enabling business users to ask questions in real time, reducing manual effort and accelerating decision-making across the organization.

Powered by Snowflake Intelligence, United Rentals’ Business Intelligence Agent allows employees to interact directly with their data and understand not just what is happening but why. This natural-language experience uses United Rentals’ governed enterprise data and shared business definitions, such as how metrics are calculated or how performance is measured. This also ensures that the answers are consistent, explainable, and aligned with how the company runs its operations. Every response respects existing data access controls, so users only see the information they are authorized to view.

Snowflake Intelligence is helping teams at United Rentals move faster and operate with greater confidence, giving leaders and frontline teams a shared understanding of the business. By turning trusted data into immediate, explainable answers, Snowflake is enabling more consistent decisions across hundreds of locations.

Building and Scaling Additional Agents with Snowflake Cortex Code

In parallel with the Business Intelligence Agent, United Rentals is using Snowflake Cortex Code, a data-native AI coding agent that automates and accelerates end-to-end enterprise development, to build, test, and maintain additional internal AI agents. Cortex Code helps United Rentals translate business logic and data context into production-ready AI apps, reducing the time from prototype to deployment.

Cortex Code builds evaluation sets and runs automated tests as part of its development process, enabling reliability and performance as AI experiences scale. This allows teams to iteratively improve both models and supporting logic, validate changes before new capabilities are released, and ensure consistent behavior as usage scales.

While Snowflake Intelligence powers day-to-day decision-making for frontline teams, Cortex Code enables United Rentals to improve the quality, reliability, and speed of development for additional agents those teams rely on.

United Rentals' Business Intelligence Agent is the first of several AI apps developed on Snowflake using Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex Code. Additional agents are already in progress for equipment health, telematics, and other internal operational use cases. Together, these efforts are supercharging how United Rentals operates, laying the foundation for more intelligent, AI-driven decision-making across the organization.

About Snowflake

Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 12,600 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest companies, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,639 rental locations in North America, 41 in Europe, 40 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 27,900 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers a fleet of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $22.82 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.