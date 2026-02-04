Team GB Selects Options as Official IT Provider Ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games

LONDON & CHICAGO & NEW YORK & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options Technology (Options), a leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services for global financial markets, today announced it has been selected as the Official IT Provider to Team GB. The partnership will support Team GB through the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games and the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympic Games, encompassing all competition events, training camps and preparatory activities.

The partnership will see Team GB leverage AtlasWorkplace, Options’ flagship corporate IT platform, to support its operations across training, preparation, and games-time delivery. AtlasWorkplace will provide a highly responsive technology environment, bringing together cloud infrastructure, end-user support and compliance within a single, seamlessly managed solution.

As Team GB prepares for the unique demands of a Winter Games, AtlasWorkplace will play a critical role in ensuring that athletes, coaches, and staff remain connected, protected, and focused on performance. Designed to operate in high-pressure, mission-critical environments, the platform enables organisations to perform at their best while Options delivers technology excellence behind the scenes.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options, commented, “Team GB represents performance at the highest level, where preparation, precision, and trust are non-negotiable. We are incredibly proud to support Team GB on the road to Milano Cortina 2026, delivering the technology foundation, expert support, and operational excellence that enables their teams to focus entirely on performance and success.”

Sarah Wallace, Chief Financial Officer of Team GB, commented: “Options brings a wealth of experience in supporting high-performance environments, alongside the depth, reliability, and expertise we require, and we are delighted to have their support along the road to Milano Cortina 2026 and LA 2028.”

Today’s news marks another significant milestone for Options as it continues to expand its global footprint and partner with organisations that demand absolute excellence from their technology. It also builds on Options’ long-standing commitment to elite sport, including its previous sponsorship of Queen’s Rowing and elite athlete Kate O’Connor.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Paris, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

About Team GB:

Team GB is the national Olympic team of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the face of the British Olympic Association (BOA). The role of the BOA is to prepare and lead Team GB athletes at all Olympic events, and to develop, promote and protect the Olympic Movement and Olympic values within the UK. Their vision is to unite and inspire the nation through the power of Olympic sport, bringing the country together behind a team that everyone can believe in.

Since London 2012, Team GB have consistently won over 60 medals at every summer Olympic Games. The 65 medals secured at Paris 2024 included the 1,000th Olympic medal in the nation’s history. Team GB is the only nation to have won a gold medal at every summer Games since the first modern Olympics in 1896.

The BOA is independent, privately funded and receives no annual funding from the lottery or government. The success of Team GB is wholly dependent on support from commercial partners, patrons and income generated from fundraising events.