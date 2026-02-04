MassPay Partners with TaxBandits to Deliver Enterprise-Grade Tax Compliance

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MassPay, a leading global payout orchestration platform, today announced a strategic partnership with TaxBandits to integrate comprehensive tax compliance services directly into its platform. The integration enables MassPay customers to offer automated 1099 and 1042 form management, W-8/W-9 collection, and IRS TIN matching to their users.

For businesses managing contractor payments across MassPay's 180+ country network, tax compliance has historically required separate systems, manual processes, and significant administrative overhead. However, with the TaxBandits’ application programming interface (API) integration, it eliminates this friction by embedding enterprise-grade tax preparation capabilities directly into the payout workflow businesses already use.

“Tax compliance shouldn’t be an afterthought in the payout process. It should be built in,” said Naga Palanisamy, President & CEO of TaxBandits. “Through our API integration with MassPay, we connect payouts and tax reporting into one workflow, helping MassPay’s business stay compliant while providing them with accurate forms and on time processing. This approach reflects our commitment to making filing compliant, simple and reliable for everyone.

The partnership delivers three core compliance capabilities:

Automated 1099 & 1042 Form Management – Businesses can offer automated generation, distribution, and filing of 1099 and 1042 forms for all contractors, supporting accuracy and deadline compliance without manual intervention.

Streamlined W-8/W-9 Collection – The API integration provides seamless collection of W-8 forms for international contractors and W-9 forms for U.S. workers through a centralized platform, reducing the administrative burden of document gathering.

Real-Time TIN Matching – Businesses gain access to real-time verification of Taxpayer Identification Numbers against IRS databases, helping prevent backup withholding and filing errors before they occur.

"Businesses shouldn't need three different platforms to pay contractors, verify their tax information, and file compliance documents," said Ran Grushkowsky, CEO of MassPay. "By integrating TaxBandits into our orchestration platform, we're giving marketplaces, gig platforms, and international businesses a complete payout-to-compliance solution. There’s no longer an economic reason to manage this manually or risk non-compliance."

The integration is particularly valuable for marketplaces, creator platforms, direct sales organizations, and businesses with distributed contractor networks who face increasing complexity in managing tax obligations across multiple jurisdictions. With transparent pricing and no hidden fees, the solution scales efficiently as businesses grow their contractor base.

MassPay customers can begin accessing TaxBandits' tax compliance services immediately through their existing MassPay integration. The partnership represents another expansion of MassPay's platform capabilities, following recent integrations with Visa Direct for instant card payouts and Plasma for stablecoin settlements.

About MassPay

We care about your people getting paid, anywhere. MassPay is the leading global payout orchestration platform empowering businesses to move money instantly, compliantly, anywhere, at scale. With a single, easy-to-integrate API, MassPay enables businesses to make real-time payouts to payees via bank transfers, digital wallets, debit cards, cash pickup or cryptocurrency. Our platform combines instant settlement capabilities with embedded compliance and KYC features, ensuring a secure payout experience for marketplaces, direct sales organizations, content creator platforms, and any business that requires a reliable, scalable global payout solution. Learn more at masspay.io.

About TaxBandits

TaxBandits is a compliance-focused, SOC 2 certified and IRS-authorized e-file provider that delivers a streamlined filing experience for businesses, service providers, and tax professionals of all sizes. The company supports a wide range of forms, including Forms 1099, W-2, 940, 941, 1095-B, 1095-C, and W-9.

