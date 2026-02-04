-

MassPay Partners with TaxBandits to Deliver Enterprise-Grade Tax Compliance

Integration enables businesses to streamline 1099/1042 filing, W-8/W-9 collection, and TIN matching through MassPay's global payout platform.

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MassPay, a leading global payout orchestration platform, today announced a strategic partnership with TaxBandits to integrate comprehensive tax compliance services directly into its platform. The integration enables MassPay customers to offer automated 1099 and 1042 form management, W-8/W-9 collection, and IRS TIN matching to their users.

“Tax compliance shouldn’t be an afterthought in the payout process. It should be built in,” said Naga Palanisamy, President & CEO of TaxBandits.

Share

For businesses managing contractor payments across MassPay's 180+ country network, tax compliance has historically required separate systems, manual processes, and significant administrative overhead. However, with the TaxBandits’ application programming interface (API) integration, it eliminates this friction by embedding enterprise-grade tax preparation capabilities directly into the payout workflow businesses already use.

“Tax compliance shouldn’t be an afterthought in the payout process. It should be built in,” said Naga Palanisamy, President & CEO of TaxBandits. “Through our API integration with MassPay, we connect payouts and tax reporting into one workflow, helping MassPay’s business stay compliant while providing them with accurate forms and on time processing. This approach reflects our commitment to making filing compliant, simple and reliable for everyone.

The partnership delivers three core compliance capabilities:

Automated 1099 & 1042 Form Management – Businesses can offer automated generation, distribution, and filing of 1099 and 1042 forms for all contractors, supporting accuracy and deadline compliance without manual intervention.

Streamlined W-8/W-9 Collection – The API integration provides seamless collection of W-8 forms for international contractors and W-9 forms for U.S. workers through a centralized platform, reducing the administrative burden of document gathering.

Real-Time TIN Matching – Businesses gain access to real-time verification of Taxpayer Identification Numbers against IRS databases, helping prevent backup withholding and filing errors before they occur.

"Businesses shouldn't need three different platforms to pay contractors, verify their tax information, and file compliance documents," said Ran Grushkowsky, CEO of MassPay. "By integrating TaxBandits into our orchestration platform, we're giving marketplaces, gig platforms, and international businesses a complete payout-to-compliance solution. There’s no longer an economic reason to manage this manually or risk non-compliance."

The integration is particularly valuable for marketplaces, creator platforms, direct sales organizations, and businesses with distributed contractor networks who face increasing complexity in managing tax obligations across multiple jurisdictions. With transparent pricing and no hidden fees, the solution scales efficiently as businesses grow their contractor base.

MassPay customers can begin accessing TaxBandits' tax compliance services immediately through their existing MassPay integration. The partnership represents another expansion of MassPay's platform capabilities, following recent integrations with Visa Direct for instant card payouts and Plasma for stablecoin settlements.

About MassPay

We care about your people getting paid, anywhere. MassPay is the leading global payout orchestration platform empowering businesses to move money instantly, compliantly, anywhere, at scale. With a single, easy-to-integrate API, MassPay enables businesses to make real-time payouts to payees via bank transfers, digital wallets, debit cards, cash pickup or cryptocurrency. Our platform combines instant settlement capabilities with embedded compliance and KYC features, ensuring a secure payout experience for marketplaces, direct sales organizations, content creator platforms, and any business that requires a reliable, scalable global payout solution. Learn more at masspay.io.

About TaxBandits

TaxBandits is a compliance-focused, SOC 2 certified and IRS-authorized e-file provider that delivers a streamlined filing experience for businesses, service providers, and tax professionals of all sizes. The company supports a wide range of forms, including Forms 1099, W-2, 940, 941, 1095-B, 1095-C, and W-9.

Direct all TaxBandits media inquiries to Marketing Director, Rachel Leduc at rachelleduc@spanenterprises.com.

Contacts

MassPay Contact:
Marketing@masspay.io

Media Contact:
Mary York
York Public Relations
mary@yorkpublicrelations.com

Industry:

MassPay

Release Versions
English

Contacts

MassPay Contact:
Marketing@masspay.io

Media Contact:
Mary York
York Public Relations
mary@yorkpublicrelations.com

More News From MassPay

MassPay Integrates Visa Direct for Global B2B Instant Payout Solutions Enablement

LAS VEGAS & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MassPay Holdings LLC today announced that MassPay is integrating Visa Direct to enable faster payouts to cards, bank accounts, and digital wallets through MassPay's proprietary orchestration platform. For businesses that need to pay people across borders - whether gig workers, marketplace sellers or independent contractors - the traditional process is complex and slow. Companies typically manage relationships with multiple banks, payment processors, a...

MassPay and Plasma Partner to Power Global Stablecoin Payouts

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MassPay, a leading global payout orchestration platform, and Plasma, a company building vertically integrated stablecoin-powered products and infrastructure, today announced an integration that enables MassPay customers to send USD₮ payouts on Plasma across more than 230 countries. The addition of USD₮ expands MassPay’s payout stack beyond traditional rails, bank transfers, e-wallets, and cards. This gives businesses a faster, more flexible way to pay contractors, cr...

MassPay Names Co-Founder Ran Grushkowsky CEO to Drive Global Expansion

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MassPay, the leading global payout orchestration platform, today announced that co-founder Ran Grushkowsky will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026. The leadership change positions MassPay for accelerated growth and reinforces its position as the undisputed industry leader in instant, fully compliant global payouts. Former CEO and co-founder Jeffrey Katz, who is stepping down to pursue other endeavors after leading MassPay for six ye...
Back to Newsroom