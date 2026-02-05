Vertical Aerospace Signs New Customer JetSetGo to Accelerate Electric and Hybrid-Electric Aviation in India

INDIA & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetSetGo, one of India’s leading private aviation operators and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE: EVTL), a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering electric aviation, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the intended purchase of 50 Valo aircraft, alongside a strategic collaboration to develop Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) services in India.

The MoU establishes a framework for the two companies to jointly develop route networks, operating models, regulatory engagement and the commercial rollout of electric and hybrid-electric aircraft across India. Valo will be Vertical’s certification electric aircraft, designed to fly up to 160 km at speeds of 240 km/h with zero operating emissions and engineered to meet airliner-level safety standards. Vertical is also developing a hybrid-electric variant, offering increased range and mission flexibility, well-suited to use cases across India.

As part of the agreement, JetSetGo will lead market research and operational planning for metro and short-haul regional routes, and is already running technical evaluations, demand modelling and feasibility studies in select corridors. The company said Valo’s design, including the future long-range hybrid-electric variant, fits its strategy to connect dense cities and underserved regional markets where ground travel options are slow.

“From an operator’s standpoint, aircraft capability and certification timelines are decisive factors,” said Kanika Tekriwal, founder and chief executive of JetSetGo.“We are seeing early indicators of demand on specific city pairs and intra city corridors. The Valo platform, particularly the hybrid-electric configuration, fits the operating profiles we are analysing for India. Vertical’s progress to date has been impressive, and we are confident that the recently launched Valo design is an excellent fit with future customer needs in India.”

Stuart Simpson, CEO of Vertical Aerospace, said, “We are delighted to welcome JetSetGo as a new customer and partner. India is a dynamic and rapidly growing market for Advanced Air Mobility and working with an experienced operator like JetSetGo allows us to explore how Valo’s all-electric and hybrid-electric variant can unlock new routes and transport solutions across the country.”

Vertical is targeting type certification of Valo by 2028 under UK and European regulators, with global validations to follow, which JetSetGo said could enable early commercial rollout of Advanced Air Mobility services in India, subject to approvals. The partnership comes as Indian regulators work on certification and infrastructure frameworks for AAM, and will feed into JetSetGo’s long-term fleet planning for deploying next-generation aircraft.

About JetSetGo

JetSetGo, founded in 2014 by the visionary duo Kanika Tekriwal and Sudheer Perla, has been on a mission to revolutionise private air travel in India. Its core principles, putting customer needs first, maximising the value of their time, and making private aviation simple and accessible, have positioned the brand as a leading provider of private aviation services.

Headquartered in New Delhi, JetSetGo was conceived by a commitment to tackle the significant challenges within the private aviation sector. The brand has created a more transparent and accessible marketplace for private jet charter, making private jet ownership more affordable and convenient while elevating the quality and consistency of charter services. The fleet currently comprises five mid-size Hawker aircraft, meticulously tailored to the unique demands of the Indian market, and six other aircraft ranging from large cabin jets to helicopters.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation. Vertical is creating a safer, cleaner, and quieter way to travel. Valo is a piloted, four-passenger, Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with zero operating emissions. Vertical is also developing a hybrid-electric variant, offering increased range and mission flexibility to meet the evolving needs of the Advanced Air Mobility market.

Vertical combines partnerships with leading aerospace companies, including Honeywell, Syensqo and Aciturri, with its own proprietary battery and propeller technology to develop the world’s most advanced and safest eVTOL.

Vertical has c.1,500 pre-orders of Valo, with customers across four continents, including American Airlines, Avolon, Bristow, GOL and Japan Airlines. Certain customer obligations are expected to be fulfilled via third-party agreements. Headquartered in Bristol, UK, Vertical’s experienced leadership team comes from top-tier aerospace and automotive companies such as Rolls-Royce, Airbus, GM, and Leonardo. Together, they have previously certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems.

