CORE Industrial Partners Portfolio Company, IMMEC, Announces Partnership with Helton Electrical Services

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CORE Industrial Partners (“CORE”), a manufacturing, industrial technology, and industrial services-focused private equity firm, today announced a strategic investment in Helton Electrical Services, LLC (“Helton” or the “Company”), a Georgia-based provider of electrical, utility and HVAC repair, maintenance, and installation services, by CORE portfolio company IMMEC, LLC (“IMMEC”), a full-service provider of facility maintenance, retrofit, and renovation services.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Sandersville, GA, Helton offers utility overhead and underground electrical services (including directional boring), commercial and industrial electrical services, and commercial and residential HVAC services. Over the past 30 years, the Company has built a strong reputation for safety, responsiveness, and technical expertise supported by long-standing customer relationships across its core markets. Helton’s utility and industrial capabilities include overhead and underground distribution, lighting, and other specialty electrical services for time-sensitive projects. The Company’s experienced field crews and diversified service offerings position Helton as a trusted partner for demanding and complex electrical work.

Together, IMMEC and Helton will be better positioned to support customers with a broader suite of services, deeper technical resources, and expanded geographic coverage while continuing to prioritize safety, reliability, and quality. Helton will continue to operate under its existing leadership team, while benefiting from the resources of the broader IMMEC platform.

Jason Fulton, Partner at CORE, commented, "We believe Helton is an especially strong strategic fit within the platform. The Company's specialized electrical capabilities broaden IMMEC’s reach across commercial and industrial markets and expands into the attractive utility market. We are excited to welcome Helton to the platform and look forward to supporting its continued growth."

Bruce Verge, CEO of IMMEC, said, “Helton represents an important step in IMMEC’s growth strategy. The Company’s capabilities, customer relationships, and operating approach align well with our focus on safety, reliability, and service. This partnership strengthens our ability to support customers with a broader range of electrical and facility services, and we are excited to work alongside the Helton team as we continue to build the platform.”

Billy Helton, President of Helton, stated, “For over three decades, we have built Helton with a customer-first mindset supported by a dedicated and experienced team and sought a partner with a shared vision. We’re excited to partner with IMMEC and CORE to continue Helton’s strong growth trajectory while preserving the culture and approach that have guided Helton from the beginning.”

Winston & Strawn LLP provided legal representation to CORE in the transaction.

ABOUT CORE INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS:

CORE is an industrials-focused private equity firm with more than $1.58 billion in total limited partner capital commitments across four funds investing in North American manufacturing, industrial technology, and industrial service businesses. With offices located in Chicago, Austin and Cleveland, CORE’s team is comprised of highly experienced former CEOs and investment professionals with shared beliefs, deep experience, and a demonstrated track record of building market-leading businesses. Through our capital, insight, and operational expertise, CORE partners with families, entrepreneurs and management teams and strives to build best-in-class companies. For more information, visit www.coreipfund.com.

ABOUT IMMEC:

Founded in 2002, IMMEC is a full-service provider of maintenance, retrofit, and renovation services, serving customers in transportation, government and municipal, food products, pulp and paper, and other industrial sectors. The Company offers automation, crane & rigging, fabrication, plant maintenance, civil engineering, electrical, and mechanical services to facility owners and general contractors across the Southeastern U.S. For more information, visit www.immec.com.

ABOUT HELTON:

