Seven Startups to Take the Stage at the SharkNinja Innovation Challenge Live Pitch Finale Event

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company, today unveiled the seven standout student teams selected as finalists in the inaugural SharkNinja Innovation Challenge. Each finalist team will receive hands-on mentorship, patent and IP support, and financial assistance to help advance their ideas. These innovators will then pitch their breakthrough products in person at a live finale event in Boston on March 27 for the chance to win cash prizes, mentorship, and additional support to help fuel their next stage of growth.

“The creativity and real-world problem-solving we saw across every applicant reinforced our commitment to investing in and supporting the next generation of innovators,” said Ross Richardson, Chief Design Officer, SharkNinja. “Seeing the creativity and ingenuity behind such a broad range of ideas and solutions was truly inspiring. We’re excited to bring the seven finalists together in Boston to pitch their innovations in person, engage with our teams and industry leaders, and take the next step toward scaling their ideas into businesses that can positively impact people’s lives.”

Launched in partnership with MassChallenge, the SharkNinja Innovation Challenge invited STEM student innovators and early-career entrepreneurs nationwide to tackle real-world problems with fresh, impactful solutions. Over the past several months, applicants from universities across the country developed ideas and submitted their innovations across three categories – Consumer Problem-Solving Innovation, Sustainability & Circularity, and Universal Design – all aimed at improving everyday life.

The 2026 SharkNinja Innovation Challenge finalists are:

FrontRow Notes , making classrooms more accessible Avery Neale and Aarushi Lakhi, The University of Texas at Austin

, making classrooms more accessible GreenPark Lighting , innovative solutions for holiday lighting Jackson Marburger, The University of Oklahoma

, innovative solutions for holiday lighting Matcha Luxe , at-home matcha machine Christina Roberts, Nancy Yang, Sruthi Manivannan, Tufts University

, at-home matcha machine Nami Cleans , automatic cleaning station for reusable water bottles Shreya Agarwal, Valeria Gutierrez, Malia Smith, MIT

, automatic cleaning station for reusable water bottles Spindro, an efficient tool to clean wheels Sofia Prats, Bentley University

an efficient tool to clean wheels Vaayu , an ergonomic, portable iron Parth Gupta and Taarini Singh, Brown University

, an ergonomic, portable iron Woven , reimagining beauty tech for textured hair Campbelle Searcy, Joanna Poon, Ahmya Rivera, Dominic Jocas, Khalil Mayden, University of Southern California

, reimagining beauty tech for textured hair

In preparation for their live pitches, all teams will be matched with SharkNinja mentors to help advance their ideas, including assistance matching with external IP counsel, reimbursement for the costs of filing a provisional patent application, and resources to test and build their concepts. At the live finale event, teams will present their pitches to SharkNinja CEO Mark Barrocas and a panel of technology and innovation leaders.

The SharkNinja Innovation Challenge is part of the company's signature philanthropy program, Innovation for Impact, which advances innovation, empowers a new generation of innovators, and drives positive outcomes for communities, partners, and consumers worldwide.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company, with a diversified portfolio of 5-star rated lifestyle solutions that positively impact people’s lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market and developing one consumer product after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts with more than 3,600 associates, the company’s products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit sharkninja.com.

About MassChallenge

MassChallenge is a global innovation institution headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, supporting founders tackling the world’s most complex challenges in healthcare, climate, finance, sustainable food systems, and security and resiliency. Through a worldwide network of experts, partners, and operators, MassChallenge helps startups scale breakthrough technologies in markets that shape the future of industry and society. Since 2009, more than 5,000 startups in the MassChallenge network have raised over $16 billion in funding alongside 500+ partners globally. Learn more at masschallenge.org.