AT&T, AWS, and Amazon Leo Collaborate to Accelerate Modernization of Nation's Connectivity Infrastructure

DALLAS & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AT&T, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Amazon Leo today announced work to modernize the nation’s connectivity infrastructure and unlock the next wave of cloud driven innovation for U.S. businesses. Building on a long-standing relationship, the companies will combine AT&T’s expansive fiber network with the security, reliability, performance and AI capabilities of AWS to create a more resilient, adaptive, and future-ready connectivity solution.

AT&T will migrate workloads from several of its current on-premises technologies to AWS’s on-premises, managed hybrid cloud offering, AWS Outposts, to improve the speed of its internal transformation and operational efficiency. AT&T, with the assistance of AWS Professional Services, is using Amazon Q Developer and other AWS Agentic Services to accelerate the migration of network service enablement to AWS. As a result, AT&T expects to improve its resilience posture due to improved infrastructure management and faster modernization of business support systems.

To further strengthen AWS’s robust cloud infrastructure for all customers, AT&T will connect AWS data center locations with high-capacity fiber. This will enable AWS to continue to deliver and scale its secure, reliable, and high-performance cloud services for customers building and deploying advanced AI applications at scale.

AT&T will also collaborate with Amazon Leo, Amazon’s low Earth orbit satellite network that operates as a separate Amazon business. Amazon Leo will provide internet connectivity services to AT&T, enabling AT&T to broaden its connectivity capabilities and deliver fixed broadband services to business customers in areas where such services are needed.

"This collaboration with AWS marks a pivotal step forward in shaping the future of connectivity in the United States," said Shawn Hakl, senior vice president, product, AT&T Business. "Fiber is the foundation of that future – it delivers the speed, capacity, and reliability that modern networks demand. By pairing our expanding fiber infrastructure with AWS’s cloud capabilities, and through our collaboration to deliver the infrastructure of the future by connecting data centers, we’re creating a more resilient, scalable, and intelligent connectivity ecosystem. AT&T provides customers with reliable, high-speed connectivity wherever they need it."

"AWS is working with AT&T to advance their goal of expanding connectivity across the United States," said Jan Hofmeyr, vice president, telecommunications at AWS. “AT&T gains access to AWS's cloud capabilities and AI tools to accelerate their infrastructure modernization, while AWS benefits from AT&T's expertise in high-capacity fiber networking. By combining AT&T's leadership in advanced fiber networking with AWS's cloud and AI capabilities, we're creating new opportunities to deliver innovative services to customers nationwide.”

AWS and AT&T will share more about how we are working together to innovate on behalf of customers during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. At MWC, AWS will showcase how AT&T is accelerating infrastructure modernization through AWS Outposts and AWS AI solutions. The demonstration will illustrate how AT&T is combining AWS Outposts with generative AI-powered automation tools and AWS Transform to streamline their migration journey.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

About Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is guided by customer obsession, pace of innovation, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. By democratizing technology for nearly two decades and making cloud computing and generative AI accessible to organizations of every size and industry, AWS has built one of the fastest-growing enterprise technology businesses in history. Millions of customers trust AWS to accelerate innovation, transform their businesses, and shape the future. With the most comprehensive AI capabilities and global infrastructure footprint, AWS empowers builders to turn big ideas into reality. Learn more at aws.amazon.com and follow @AWSNewsroom.

About Amazon Leo

Amazon Leo is Amazon’s low Earth orbit satellite network. Its mission is to deliver fast, reliable internet to customers beyond the reach of existing networks, from individual households and small businesses to large enterprise and government customers—and anyone in between. Amazon Leo is powered by an initial constellation of more than 3,000 satellites, connected to a secure, global network of ground gateway antennas and dedicated fiber, and includes a lineup of compact, high-performance antennas—Leo Nano, Leo Pro, and Leo Ultra—that communicate with satellites passing overhead. The entire system is designed, built, and operated in-house at Amazon and aims to connect tens of millions of customers around the world. Learn more about Amazon Leo.