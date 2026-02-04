Opus Inspection Modernizes Vehicle Safety and Emissions Programs With Domo and AWS

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced that Opus Inspection, the largest vehicle inspection provider in the United States, is using the Domo AI and Data Products Platform in combination with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to establish a common data foundation and operating model, with program-level segregation and role-based access to meet state and county requirements. The platform gives Opus a real-time, standardized view of inspection data while reducing infrastructure complexity and ongoing maintenance costs.

Opus Inspection manages safety and emissions testing programs across the country, each governed by unique regulatory requirements. Over time, this created a fragmented data environment made up of disconnected legacy databases that were costly to maintain and difficult to scale. Opus needed a way to consolidate data across jurisdictions while preserving flexibility for local rules and requirements.

Using Domo and AWS, Opus centralized inspection data into a single platform that supports real-time reporting, secure data exchange, and scalable infrastructure modernization. Opus now stores the majority of its relational data in AWS services including Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS), Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), and Amazon Aurora, while Domo serves as the front end for analytics, reporting, and operational workflows.

“Opus is a great example of what happens when organizations stop managing data in pieces and start running the business from a shared foundation,” said Josh James, Founder and CEO at Domo. “With Domo and AWS, their teams can move faster, reduce complexity, and build toward what’s next without losing trust or governance.”

Through the integrated platform, Opus created an agency-branded analytics experience for authorized stakeholders, providing dashboards and ad hoc reporting aligned to each program’s needs. The solution also supports audited, secure bi-directional data exchange with jurisdictional systems where authorized.

“We are on a mission to make vehicles safe to drive and the air safer to breathe,” said Steve Harlow, Vice President of Engineering at Opus Inspection. “With Domo, we have a single interface that brings together reporting, data exchange, and operational workflows. That has significantly reduced the time it takes us to deliver new programs and allowed us to support our customers more efficiently.”

The unified data foundation has also positioned the company to explore AI-powered workflows, including automating the transformation of complex regulatory requirements into structured documentation for engineering teams. These workflows now support internal documentation and engineering acceleration, with appropriate human review and controls.

More broadly, Opus now operates from a connected foundation that links data, decisions, and action across its inspection programs. With Domo as the enabling platform, the company can ensure future AI initiatives are contextually aware, grounded in real operational data, and embedded directly into existing workflows rather than introduced as standalone tools.

The Opus Inspection deployment highlights how organizations can use Domo to modernize data infrastructure, unify analytics, and create scalable data products that drive measurable operational impact.

To learn more about how Opus Inspection is using Domo, read the full customer story at https://www.domo.com/customers/opus-inspection.

