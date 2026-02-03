ICA Names QubicaAMF Worldwide Exclusive Bowling Equipment & Technology Provider for Marketplace Members

DALLAS & RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Independent Cinema Alliance (ICA), a cinema trade organization representing approximately 5,000 independently operated movie screens across the United States and Canada, today announced an exclusive partnership with QubicaAMF Worldwide (QubicaAMF), a leading global bowling equipment and technology provider. Under the agreement, QubicaAMF is named the ICA Marketplace exclusive provider of bowling equipment and bowling technology.

Through this relationship, ICA Marketplace member cinemas will gain access to preferred pricing on QubicaAMF solutions designed to help operators strengthen their businesses, enhance guest experiences, and deepen the role their theatres play in the communities they serve. The program leverages the ICA’s collective purchasing power to provide independent exhibitors with practical, vetted options for evaluating and deploying bowling as a complementary amenity within their theatre footprint.

The partnership also reflects QubicaAMF’s continued commitment to the cinema industry—particularly the fast-growing Cinema Entertainment Center (CEC) segment—where bowling and other interactive attractions complement premium moviegoing while creating new reasons for guests to stay longer and visit more often.

As independent exhibitors continue to invest capital in best-in-class presentation technologies, many forward-thinking operators are also evolving their facilities into true out-of-home entertainment destinations. These CECs expand beyond the core theatrical experience to include experiential elements such as bowling, high-tech gaming arcades, and enhanced food-and-beverage offerings with full-service bars—all designed to retain existing audiences, attract new consumers, and stabilize revenue.

“This partnership gives ICA members preferred access to the world-class bowling provider and another practical way to differentiate their cinemas as entertainment destinations,” said Frank Rash, Executive Director of the Independent Cinema Alliance. “It’s one more example of how the ICA Marketplace delivers real, executable opportunities for independent exhibitors.”

“This is exactly the kind of Marketplace partnership independent exhibitors are looking for—real solutions, preferred pricing, and partners who understand our business,” said Joel Davis, ICA Marketplace Team Lead and Board Member. “Bowling has proven to be a strong complement to the theatrical experience.”

“Independent exhibitors are a driving force in the CEC movement, and we’re committed to helping them win,” said Jay Buhl, Executive Vice President & General Manager, QubicaAMF. “Through ICA Marketplace, members gain preferred access to QubicaAMF bowling equipment and technology to build experiences that drive repeat visits.”

The ICA will continue expanding the Marketplace throughout 2026, growing the portfolio of programs and categories designed to help independent exhibitors introduce new revenue opportunities, reduce operating expenses, and strengthen margins. As participation increases—and more exhibitors transition into the Marketplace—purchasing volume, and the savings generated by that scale, will continue to grow.

About ICA

ICA is a not-for-profit, alliance of independent cinemas operating in communities throughout the United States and Canada. Theatres operated by alliance members range in size from single-screen venues in small towns to multiplexes in larger cities. Today a growing 180-member companies representing approximately 5,000 screens share one common goal: to provide a public voice that promotes the importance of independent cinemas as a vital and necessary part of a healthy and vibrant motion picture industry. For more information, visit www.cinemaalliance.org.

About Marketplace

The ICA Marketplace enables members to access national account pricing, rebates, and value-added programs across a wide range of mission-critical categories, including concessions, food and beverage, janitorial supplies, technology, seating, and other core operating essentials. Collectively, ICA members operate nearly 5,000 screens across North America—effectively making the ICA the third-largest cinema circuit in North America. By aggregating this unmatched independent exhibitor scale, the Marketplace delivers pricing traditionally available only to large national circuits.

About QubicaAMF Worldwide

QubicaAMF is the largest and most innovative bowling equipment provider in the world with over 700 employees worldwide. We build and modernize more bowling entertainment centers than any other company in the industry and have an installed base of more than 10,000 centers in 90 countries. The company has a sales and distribution network with worldwide reach and maintains the largest R&D team for electro-mechanical products, software, electronics, and entertainment systems in the industry.

QubicaAMF has over 100 years of experience and can provide the perfect combination of bowling equipment, products, and services for new or existing bowling entertainment centers, FECs, Cinemas, or any other facility in the hospitality, retail, or restaurant industry. Our ongoing mission is Making Bowling Amazing. We are convinced that bowling has so much more potential to attract and entertain even more people. With our products, we will help our customers fully unleash that potential.

The company has U.S. headquarters in Richmond, Virginia and European headquarters in Bologna, Italy. To learn more, visit www.qubicaamfbowling.com.