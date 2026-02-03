Katherine Ferruzzo Legacy Foundation Partners With Hunt School to Enhance Special Education Programs

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Katherine Ferruzzo Legacy Foundation recently announced a special donation to the Hunt Independent School District, aimed at strengthening special education programming at The Hunt School. Through the Foundation's donation and coordination, two experienced special education consultants visited with K-8 teachers at The Hunt School in December. Together, the educators shared expertise and ideas for tailored special-ed curriculums, classroom strategies, and hands-on resources aimed at helping special needs students succeed in Hunt.

"This donation holds particular meaning for all of us at the Foundation, as Hunt is where Katherine lost her life," said Andrea Ferruzzo, Katherine's mother and the Foundation's Founder. "Supporting the school and community there feels like an important full-circle moment. I know Katherine would be so proud to offer hope and growth to the area's special needs students."

The Katherine Ferruzzo Legacy Foundation extends its deepest gratitude to the community of supporters whose love, contributions, and continued commitment make these impactful collaborations possible. It is through this collective effort that Katherine's generous spirit continues to inspire and make a difference.