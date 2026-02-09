Resilient Structures and CenterPoint Energy Announce Strategic Long-Term Supply Agreement to Strengthen Greater Houston Grid

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resilient Structures (RS), a leading manufacturer of high-performance composite utility poles, today announced a long-term supply agreement with CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP), an industry-leading Texas-based electric and natural gas utility serving more than seven million metered customers in six states. This strategic agreement strengthens the relationship between the two companies as they support CenterPoint’s Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative, a critical effort dedicated to hardening the region’s energy infrastructure against extreme weather.

RS will significantly expand its Humble, Texas, operations to fulfill the requirements of the supply agreement and meet the growing infrastructure demands of the region. RS projects that the expansion of its local manufacturing and logistics capabilities will create more than 200 new jobs in the community, representing a major economic commitment to the Houston area. This expansion is directly aligned with CenterPoint’s goal to develop the most resilient coastal grid in the nation, delivering reliable power to 2.9 million customers in Greater Houston.

"We are incredibly proud to deepen our strategic relationship with CenterPoint Energy at such a pivotal moment for our region’s infrastructure," said John Higgins, Chief Executive Officer of RS. "This agreement is about more than just supply; it is a shared commitment to the safety and stability of our community. By expanding our operations right here in Houston, we are not only bringing over 200 high-quality, long-term jobs to the local economy but also ensuring that the materials strengthening our grid are made by the people who rely on it."

The agreement delivers a dedicated, locally-sourced supply of high-performance infrastructure materials essential for grid hardening. By shortening the supply chain, CenterPoint and RS aim to accelerate the deployment of storm-hardened structures across CenterPoint’s 12-county service territory.

“Building the most resilient coastal grid in the nation starts with strong relationships,” said Jesus Soto Jr., Chief Operating Officer at CenterPoint Energy. “Resilient Structures shares our commitment to enhance the reliability, resiliency and innovation of our Greater Houston region. This agreement provides a vital U.S.-based and Texas supported option for our supply chain. It will help make sure that CenterPoint has the critical resources to accelerate grid hardening across southeast Texas. By sourcing materials locally, we’re not only strengthening our electric infrastructure against extreme weather but also supporting economic growth and job creation in the communities we serve.”

About Resilient Structures

Resilient Structures (RS) is a premier North American manufacturer of high-performance composite utility structures designed to harden the electrical grid against extreme weather and environmental threats. In business for over 30 years, RS is backed by Energy Impact Partners, a global investment firm with a strategic focus on the energy sector and Werklund Growth Fund, an investment firm backed by the Werklund family. RS operates three strategic manufacturing facilities in St. George, Utah; Tilbury, Ontario; and Humble, Texas.

About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is a multi-state electric and natural gas delivery company serving approximately 7 million metered customers across Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, and Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston and is the only Texas-domiciled investor-owned utility. As of September 30, 2025, the company had approximately $45 billion in assets. With approximately 8,300 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been serving customers for more than 150 years.