Generali Deutschland AG Selects Clearwater Analytics to Modernize and Scale Investment Operations Unit-Linked Fund Business

BOISE, Idaho & CHICAGO & NEW YORK & MUNICH, Germany & FRANKFURT A.M., Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), the most comprehensive technology platform for investment management, announced today that Generali Deutschland AG has selected CWAN’s investment management platform for its €40 billion unit-linked fund (ULF) life insurance business, unifying processes across four subsidiaries and preparing the group for accelerated growth in one of Europe’s fastest-expanding sectors.

The partnership reflects a strategic move ahead of unprecedented market expansion. The global unit-linked insurance market reached $906.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at 10.9% annually through 2032, reaching $2.3 trillion, according to Allied Market Research. This growth trajectory is creating competitive separation between insurers capable of scaling operations and those constrained by fragmented systems across multiple European jurisdictions.

Under a multi-year agreement, Generali Deutschland will consolidate portfolio management, order execution, and reconciliation on CWAN’s front-to-back investment management platform. The unified deployment will provide real-time data, standardized processes, and automated controls across all ULF subsidiaries, replacing historical fragmentation with an operating model built for agility, transparency and efficiency. CWAN’s platform is designed to handle multiple accounting standards and support compliance with evolving European regulatory frameworks, including the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA). This gives insurers operating at scale the ability to readily adapt to regulatory change while efficiently managing higher capital inflows into ULF, processing significantly higher volumes of transactions, and streamlining the management of underlying funds.

“European insurers are facing a convergence of explosive market growth and increased regulatory complexity,” said Toralf Möller, Head of Investment Accounting at Generali Deutschland AG. “CWAN gives us infrastructure that will support us to unlock the full potential along the value chain of our ULF business. We are positioning ourselves for the future, seizing market opportunities, and will be able to enhance the automation of our processes, allowing us to redirect resources to strategic initiatives that drive customer value.”

“The European ULF market is growing quickly, and insurers need infrastructure that can keep pace with that level of expansion,“ said Josef Sommeregger, Head of Insurance, EMEA at CWAN. “CWAN gives Generali a unified operating model, to address the rapidly increasing capital inflows, as well as the expanded volume of managed accounts and daily transactions. In addition this is the foundation insurers need to comply effectively with all regulatory requirements in a multi-jurisdiction environment.”

About Generali Deutschland AG

Generali in Germany is one of the leading primary insurance groups in the German market, with premium income of around €15 billion and more than 9 million customers. As part of the international Generali Group, Generali in Germany operates in the life, health and property/casualty segments with the brands Generali, CosmosDirekt and Dialog. Generali's goal is to be a lifelong partner for its customers, offering innovative, individual solutions and services thanks to an excellent sales network in exclusive and direct sales as well as in the broker channel. Further information is available at www.generali.de.

About CWAN

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) is transforming investment management with the industry’s most comprehensive cloud-native platform for institutional investors across global public and private markets. While legacy systems create risk, inefficiency, and data fragmentation, CWAN’s single-instance, multi-tenant architecture delivers real-time data and AI-driven insights throughout the investment lifecycle. The platform eliminates information silos by integrating portfolio management, trading, investment accounting, reconciliation, regulatory reporting, performance, compliance, and risk analytics in one unified system. Serving leading insurers, asset managers, hedge funds, banks, corporations, and governments, CWAN supports over $10 trillion in assets globally. Learn more at www.cwan.com.