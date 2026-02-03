Popfly expands into travel and local Experiences as Mount joins the fast-growing creator platform.

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Popfly announces that Mount, the travel platform discovering the world’s best hidden gems, will join its platform for adventure brands. The move integrates Mount’s vibrant travel creator community and network of brands, hosts, and tour operators into Popfly’s fast growing network, strengthening its mission to help brands, creators, and beyond collaborate more meaningfully.

Founded on the belief that travelers trust real stories over traditional advertising, Mount built a community of Airbnb hosts, experience operators, and travel creators whose content reached more than 50 million travelers each month through organic, creator-driven distribution. By joining Popfly, Mount’s customers gain access to the full Popfly ecosystem, from creator discovery and collaboration tools to insights, reporting, and scalable creator‑led growth infrastructure.

“Mount proved that authentic storytelling drives real demand for travel experiences,” said Madi Rifkin, founder of Mount. “By joining Popfly, we can bring that model to more travel and short-term rental businesses, especially those who want to work with creators but don’t know where to start.”

Popfly simplifies creator collaboration, and provides everything brands and local businesses need to run top creator programs. The platform offers tools to discover aligned creators, collaborate on content in real-time, and manage relationships, payments, and deliverables in one place. With Mount joining, this opens the door for travel and short-term rental businesses to engage in the creator economy.

As part of the transition, Mount founders Madi Rifkin and Casey Evans will take key positions with the Popfly team to continue advancing creator-led storytelling for brands, creators, and communities. Their leadership ensures Mount’s community, partnerships, and mission will continue to grow and thrive within Popfly’s platform.

“We’re excited to welcome Mount to Popfly,” said Taylor Hoekstra, Founder and CEO of Popfly. “By combining Popfly’s infrastructure with Mount’s network, we’re moving creators beyond one-off collaborations and into durable ecosystems where trust, content, and revenue compound. The outdoor and travel economy is inherently physical, and we believe every local business or experience can become a real-world node—something creators collaborate with, communities visit, and brands activate.”

From surf shops to ski resorts to coffee roasters, Popfly is turning local life into the next frontier of social commerce.

“By joining forces with Mount, we’re taking a major step towards connecting the creator economy to the physical world,” added Hoekstra.

About Popfly:

Popfly is redefining digital storytelling in the outdoor space, empowering creators and brands to thrive in the rapidly evolving creator economy.

