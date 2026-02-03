Erlanger Health System Achieves Strong Results in Robotic Access and OR Capacity with Qventus, On Track to Deliver 5x Annualized ROI

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qventus, the industry's leading provider of AI-based care operations automation software, today announced strong results from its partnership with Erlanger, a nationally-acclaimed, multi-hospital health system. With Qventus’ Surgical Growth Solution, the Tennessee-based health system serves more patients, helps surgeons to grow their practices, and better supports dedicated staff.

Erlanger selected Qventus to drive surgical growth by filling ORs with high-value cases, maximizing robotics investments, and strengthening referral patterns. Qventus is deeply embedded into Erlanger’s EHR system of record, serving as a system of action that creates OR capacity at scale. Since going live in June 2025 across four sites, the health system has already realized positive returns on its initial spend and is on track to deliver an annualized 5x return on investment.

The partnership has delivered impressive results across multiple OR performance metrics:

220 additional surgical cases per month compared to the same time last year

Nearly 12 additional OR hours per room per month generated through intelligent block release nudges

10% higher growth rates for surgeons actively engaged with the Qventus solution compared to non-engaged surgeons

More than a 25% increase in robotic surgical volume YoY for surgeons who engaged with marketed time

Break-even achieved in less than 3 months, with the health system on track for 5x annualized ROI

"Qventus worked side-by-side, in the trenches with our care teams to ensure our success and the results we've seen have exceeded our expectations in both speed and impact," said Misti Mattox, Vice President of Surgical Services at Erlanger. "In less than six months, we've created meaningful additional capacity, seen a significant uptick in robotic utilization, and provided our surgical teams with the tools they need to grow their practices. The platform has become an integral part of how we optimize our OR operations, and the engagement from our surgeons speaks volumes about its value."

The partnership, initially focused on expanding robotic surgery access and creating additional OR capacity, has delivered on its core objectives while establishing a foundation for continued operational excellence. The rapid implementation and outcomes demonstrate Qventus' ability to deliver immediate value while serving as a long-term strategic partner.

"Erlanger's results demonstrate their commitment to innovation and operational excellence," said Mudit Garg, CEO, Qventus. "By empowering their surgical teams with advanced technology, they're expanding access to care for their community in meaningful ways. This is a testament to their leadership's vision and their surgeons' engagement with new approaches to care operations. We’ll continue to work in close partnership with them to help secure the margins needed to achieve their mission of delivering exceptional care to their communities."

Learn more about Qventus’ Surgical Growth Solution here.

About Qventus

Qventus uses AI to intelligently automate operations across care settings to help health systems secure the margins needed to achieve their mission of delivering exceptional care to patients in their communities. Leveraged by more than 150 hospital facilities, Qventus' enterprise platform and AI solution suite reduce the administrative burden, identify potential issues upstream, surface suggested interventions, and actually take action to solve problems for busy healthcare staff—a collective system of action that sits on top of a hospital's enterprise systems of record. Qventus unlocks best-in-industry ROI by driving strategic surgical growth, creating capacity, and reducing costs, all while delivering powerful insights to help solve long standing operational challenges once and for all. 100% of clients say they consider Qventus part of their long term strategy.

About Erlanger

Erlanger is a non-profit health system based in Chattanooga, Tenn., affiliated with the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine. The seven-hospital system includes the region's only Level I Trauma Center, children's hospital, Level IV NICU, kidney transplant center, 24/7 stroke care, and many more essential services. Children's Hospital at Erlanger provides the highest level of trauma, critical, and inpatient care. Erlanger is the sole provider of tertiary care services spanning a 50,000 square-mile region encompassing southeast Tennessee, northwest Georgia, north Alabama, and western North Carolina. The health system comprises seven hospitals and emergency departments, provides medical services for a fleet of six helicopters, and offers exceptional, comprehensive care at all of life's stages. With a history of over a century, Erlanger continues its founding mission to compassionately care for people. Visit www.erlanger.org