RightCrowd Joins ServiceNow Partner Program to Deliver Integrated Security Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RightCrowd today announced its partnership as a ServiceNow Build Partner to deliver physical identity and access management (PIAM) capabilities to the ServiceNow AI Platform. The collaboration enables RightCrowd to extend its proven PIAM expertise with some of the world’s largest companies to ServiceNow customers, helping organizations unify physical and digital security management within a single enterprise platform.

This partnership addresses the growing challenge organizations face managing physical access control systems separately from their IT service management workflows. By integrating RightCrowd's PIAM capabilities with ServiceNow's workflow automation and AI platform, organizations can reduce operational complexity, improve compliance visibility, and streamline security operations across their enterprise.

"In over 20 years of delivering PIAM solutions, we have come to recognize that we need to fit into an organization's existing environment and systems and not just add another application to their stack," said Darren Bain, VP Strategic Initiatives, RightCrowd. "ServiceNow has become a powerhouse around being the operating system for enterprises, and their Unified Employee Experience, and this partnership enables us to bring physical access capabilities directly into that ecosystem.”

By integrating RightCrowd's PIAM expertise with the ServiceNow AI Platform, we're helping organizations accelerate their digital transformation by unifying physical and digital security operations, reducing manual processes and associated risks, and enabling faster, more informed security decisions. This partnership delivers real business value by transforming how enterprises manage access and security across their entire operations.

About RightCrowd

RightCrowd is a global provider of intelligent security, safety, and compliance solutions that manage the access and presence of people across the workplace. With over two decades of experience, RightCrowd’s solutions are trusted by some of the world’s largest organizations to protect their people, property, and intellectual assets. For more information, visit www.rightcrowd.com and follow RightCrowd on Linkedin.

