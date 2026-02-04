Turn Selected by Curaleaf to Support Enterprise Background Screening Across Its Global Workforce

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Turn, the AI-native workforce screening and compliance infrastructure company, today announced that it has been selected by Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF), a leading global cannabis operator, to support background screening across Curaleaf’s workforce.

“Turn’s technology-driven approach supports our operational and compliance requirements while enabling a consistent hiring experience across the organization,” said Camilo Lyon, Chief Investment Officer at Curaleaf. Share

Under the agreement, Turn will support Curaleaf’s pre-hire background screening and ongoing workforce compliance across its retail, cultivation, manufacturing, and corporate operations. The partnership reflects Curaleaf’s focus on safety, regulatory rigor, and consistent workforce practices across highly regulated employment environments in the United States and internationally.

Supporting Compliance and Hiring at Scale in Regulated Industries

With operations spanning multiple U.S. states and international jurisdictions, Curaleaf requires a screening partner capable of supporting high-volume hiring while navigating complex and evolving regulatory requirements. Turn’s platform enables Curaleaf to standardize screening policies across its global footprint while accommodating role-specific and jurisdiction-specific compliance requirements.

Through the partnership, Turn will provide Curaleaf with:

Enterprise-grade background screening designed for high-volume, multi-jurisdiction hiring

Automated compliance workflows aligned with the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) and applicable local, regional, and international regulations

Faster turnaround times to help reduce time-to-hire while maintaining accuracy

Ongoing monitoring and programmatic rechecks to support continuous workforce compliance

Secure, auditable workflows purpose-built for regulated industries

By consolidating screening and compliance into a single system, Turn helps Curaleaf reduce operational complexity while maintaining consistent standards across its workforce.

Built for Enterprises Where Compliance Is Mission-Critical

Turn is a software-first workforce screening platform with automation embedded across identity verification, criminal searches, adverse action workflows, and compliance controls. This approach enables enterprise employers to operate workforce screening as a repeatable, auditable process rather than a fragmented or manual function.

The partnership with Curaleaf reflects Turn’s growing role as an infrastructure partner for workforce screening among large, regulated employers that require both scale and precision in global hiring operations.

Leadership Commentary

Curaleaf

“As we continue to operate across multiple regulated markets globally, it is critical that our workforce screening processes are reliable, compliant, and built to scale,” said Camilo Lyon, Chief Investment Officer at Curaleaf. “Turn’s technology-driven approach supports our operational and compliance requirements while enabling a consistent hiring experience across the organization.”

About Turn

Turn is a workforce screening and compliance infrastructure company built for high-volume and regulated hiring. Turn supports background checks, identity verification, continuous monitoring, and compliance workflows through an automation-focused platform designed to deliver speed, accuracy, and auditability at scale. Enterprises and HR technology providers rely on Turn to reduce risk, improve hiring efficiency, and operate workforce programs with confidence.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. is a leading global cannabis operator with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around its use. With operations in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, Curaleaf’s footprint spans cultivation, manufacturing, and retail operations.