Zonsen PepLib Biotech Enters Global R&D Collaboration and License Agreement with Lilly

ZHUZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zonsen PepLib Biotech Inc. (“PepLib”) today announced that it has entered a global research and development (R&D) collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly"). Under the agreement, both parties will jointly advance the development of novel peptide-based drug candidates leveraging PepLib’s robust and diverse proprietary peptide libraries and discovery technology platforms.

PepLib will be responsible for screening and identifying optimal peptide active molecules for the collaborative projects based on its in-house platform, while Lilly will lead subsequent Investigational New Drug (IND) enabling studies, clinical development, and commercialization.

Under the terms of the agreement, PepLib will receive upfront and near-term payments. Additionally, PepLib is eligible to receive subsequent development, regulatory, and sales milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on future global net sales.

“This collaboration further validates PepLib’s innovative and differentiated peptide R&D platforms. As a global leader across multiple disease areas, Lilly is our valued partner. We look forward to the close collaboration to develop novel therapeutic strategies for diseases and deliver benefits to patients worldwide,” said Lei Chen, Chairman and Co-founder of PepLib.

About Zonsen PepLib Biotech Inc.

Zonsen PepLib Biotech Inc. is an innovative biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel peptide-based therapeutics aimed at improving treatment options for patients worldwide. Founded in September 2017, PepLib is headquartered in Zhuzhou, China, with operations in Changsha, China, and a subsidiary in New Jersey, USA. PepLib employs more than 200 people, over 80% of whom are engaged in research and development.