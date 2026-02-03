Amprius Secures Strategic U.S.-Based Manufacturing Partner to Scale Domestic Silicon Anode Battery Production

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, today announced a manufacturing partnership with Nanotech Energy (“Nanotech”), a U.S.-based energy company developing advanced lithium-ion batteries. This partnership secures a domestic production pathway for Amprius’ high-performance silicon battery cells.

Nanotech Energy is Amprius’ first U.S.-based manufacturing partner and strengthens the Company’s ability to serve defense, aerospace, and other mission-critical markets by providing secure, domestic production that meets stringent sourcing and compliance requirements. The partnership aligns directly with the recently updated National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and enables Amprius to scale manufacturing of its industry-leading silicon-anode cells while supporting national security programs that demand both superior performance and a trusted U.S. supply chain.

“Establishing a U.S. manufacturing partner is essential to meeting the evolving requirements of our defense customers,” said Tom Stepien, CEO of Amprius. “Nanotech brings deep expertise in developing and manufacturing advanced lithium-ion cells. Their manufacturing skills and our industry-leading designs enable us to move quickly from development to production while maintaining the quality, security, and performance our customers expect.”

“Nanotech Energy has been built from the ground up to enable and support the domestic battery cell industry,” said Curt Collar, CEO of Nanotech Energy. “Our partnership with Amprius has two key tenets: deep technical capabilities and high trust. We are proud to help Amprius scale U.S. manufacturing for their field-validated silicon-anode cells that customers are demanding. Together we intend to design and produce the cells that are critical to the future of our country.”

The strategic value of this partnership is further validated by Amprius customers like L3Harris Technologies, which delivers end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea, and cyber domains in the interest of national security.

Over the last several months, Amprius and Nanotech refined the design and manufacturing of the Amprius SA128 silicon-anode cell. Cell specifications include:

Format: 21700 cylindrical

Capacity: 6.8 Ah

Energy density: 320 Wh/kg

The addition of U.S.-based contract manufacturing further strengthens Amprius’ manufacturing-light model, extending its footprint across Asia and the United States, increasing global capacity beyond 2.0 GWh, and positioning the Company to support rising demand for its cells across commercial, industrial, and defense sectors.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leader in advanced lithium-ion battery technology, delivering high-energy and high-power silicon anode batteries with up to twice the energy density, range, and flight time of conventional graphite-based cells. Headquartered in Fremont, California, Amprius operates an R&D lab and pilot manufacturing facility for silicon anodes and cells. To support scalable production, the Company employs a contract manufacturing strategy, enabling rapid capacity expansion with minimal capital investment. Committed to driving innovation in energy storage, Amprius powers next-generation applications in aerospace, defense, and mobility. For additional information, please visit amprius.com and the Company’s LinkedIn page.

About Nanotech Energy

Nanotech Energy, Inc. is a U.S.-based advanced energy storage company focused on the development and domestic production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cells. Operating a manufacturing facility in California, the company has been producing and shipping 18650 and 21700 cylindrical cells since late 2024 for commercial and industrial applications. Nanotech Energy integrates proprietary materials science with scalable manufacturing to support customers seeking reliable, American-made battery solutions for next-generation energy storage needs.

