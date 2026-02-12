-

GigaDevice Extends European Reach with SEMITRON Partnership for DACH region

original

BEIJING & MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigaDevice, a leading semiconductor company specializing in Flash memory, 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs), sensors, and analog products, has entered into a distribution agreement with SEMITRON, a leading electronic component distributor that specializes with a focus on the DACH region.

The partnership further extends GigaDevice's reach into this major European market, with on the ground support in Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Share

Under the terms of the deal, SEMITRON is set to supply both GigaDevice's leading Flash, MCU, power and sensor lines in conjunction with field application engineering support to customers in the industrial, automotive and communication technology sectors. In particular, SEMITRON offers professional test house services, technical know-how and local on-the-ground expertise and support.

The partnership further extends GigaDevice's reach into this major European market, with on the ground support in Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Jürgen Rohland, Managing Director of SEMITRON W. Röck GmbH., said: “With GigaDevice, we are gaining a strong and technologically leading partner who perfectly complements our existing offering and opens up new opportunities for our customers in a variety of applications.”

Andreas Wemmer, Director Sales EMEA at GigaDevice, adds: “The collaboration with SEMITRON offers us an excellent platform to expand our presence in the DACH market. They are highly renowned, well trusted and have a 50-year legacy of exceptional services so will be able to offer the best possible service to our customers in the region.”

About GigaDevice

GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. is a global leading fabless supplier. Founded in April 2005, the company has continuously expanded its international footprint and established its global headquarters in Singapore in 2025. Today, GigaDevice operates branch offices across numerous countries and regions, providing localized support at customers' fingertips. Committed to building a complete ecosystem with major product lines – Flash memory, MCU, sensor and analog – as the core driving force, GigaDevice can provide a wide range of solutions and services in the fields of industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, IoT, mobile, networking and communications. GigaDevice has received the ISO26262:2018 automotive functional safety ASIL D certification, IEC 61508 functional safety product certification, as well as ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO45001, and Duns certifications. In a constant quest to expand our technology offering to customers, GigaDevice has also formed strategic alliances with leading foundries, assembly, and test plants to streamline supply chain management. For more details, please visit: www.gigadevice.com

About SEMITRON

SEMITRON W. Röck GmbH, headquartered in Küssaberg, has been a leading distributor of semiconductor and electronic solutions in Germany, Austria and Switzerland since 1975. In addition to a broad product portfolio, SEMITRON offers professional test house services, technical expertise, and local support, assisting customers in the industrial, automotive, communications, and medical technology sectors.

*GigaDevice, GD32, and their logos are trademarks, or registered trademarks of GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. Other names and brands are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Phone number: + 86 (010) 8288 1196
Email address: marcom@gigadevice.com

Industry:

GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc.

SHH:603986
Release Versions
EnglishSpanish (Summary)GermanFrenchItalian (Summary)Dutch (Summary)
Hashtags
#EmbeddedSystems
#GigaDevice
#GlobalCollaboration
#Innovation
#Semiconductor

Contacts

Phone number: + 86 (010) 8288 1196
Email address: marcom@gigadevice.com

Social Media Profiles
GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc.
More News From GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc.

GigaDevice Launches GD25NX Series xSPI NOR Flash with Dual-Voltage Design

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigaDevice, a leading semiconductor company specializing in Flash memory, 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs), sensors, and analog products, today announced the launch of its new generation of high-performance dual-voltage xSPI NOR Flash products – the GD25NX series. Featuring a 1.8 V core and 1.2 V I/O design, the GD25NX series connects directly to 1.2 V system on chips (SoCs) without an external booster circuit, significantly reducing system power consumption and BOM cost...

GigaDevice Partners With Melchioni Electronics to Expand Business in France, Italy and the Iberian Peninsula

BEIJING & MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigaDevice, a leading semiconductor company specializing in Flash memory, 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs), sensors, and analog products, has entered into a distribution agreement with Milan-based Melchioni Electronics. The partnership extends GigaDevice's reach into several major European markets, with Melchioni Electronics supplying not only GigaDevice's leading Flash and MCU lines but also delivering dedicated field application engineering support. The deal co...

GD32 MCU Family Expands High-Performance Portfolio with New GD32F503/505 Series MCU

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigaDevice, a leading semiconductor company specializing in Flash memory, 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs), sensors, and analog products, today announced the official launch of the GD32F503/505 high-performance series of 32-bit general-purpose microcontrollers. This release significantly strengthens its product portfolio based on the Arm® Cortex®-M33 core. Built on the Arm® v8-M architecture, the series operates at a frequency of 280 MHz and features flexible memory conf...
Back to Newsroom