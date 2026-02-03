ILS Gummies Announces Strategic Growth Partnership with Edgehill Management, ECP Growth, Patriot Capital, and Providence Investment Partners

MCKINNEY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ILS Gummies, a leading full-service manufacturer of gummy supplement products, today announced a strategic growth partnership with a group of institutional capital providers led by Edgehill Management, alongside ECP Growth, Patriot Capital, and Providence Investment Partners. The partnership is designed to support ILS Gummies as it enters its next stage of expansion, focused on scaling operations and supporting long-term customer success across the nutraceutical landscape.

ILS Gummies operates from a 130,000-square-foot, centrally located facility in McKinney, Texas, supporting a wide range of manufacturing and packaging needs for both emerging and established supplement brands. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including traditional gummy formats, bilayer and center-filled gummies, and a broad array of packaging capabilities, enabling customers to scale efficiently from early-stage incubation through onboarding with major national retailers.

“This partnership marks an important milestone for ILS Gummies,” said Jordan Harbertson, Chairman of ILS Gummies. “We are excited to welcome a group of experienced, thoughtful capital partners who understand our business and share our long-term vision. With this support, we are well positioned to continue investing in our people, our capabilities, and our customers as demand for high-quality gummy supplements continues to grow.”

ILS Gummies was formed in 2022 as a purpose-built gummy manufacturing platform created by Rosewood Private Investments and Catalina Capital in partnership with management. The platform builds on Rosewood’s experience creating and successfully exiting Innovations in Nutrition + Wellness (INW), a leading provider of custom R&D, manufacturing, and marketing support for global nutrition and wellness brands. Since inception, ILS Gummies has focused on investing in scaled infrastructure, technical capabilities, and operational discipline to support customers throughout the full lifecycle of brand development.

“Our goal from day one was to build a platform that customers could rely on as they grow,” said Dru Riess, Chief Executive Officer of ILS Gummies. “We’ve invested heavily in our facility, our people, and our processes to ensure we can support brands as their needs evolve from early formulation through large-scale production. This partnership strengthens our ability to execute that vision.”

The transaction brings together partners with complementary experience across private credit and growth equity to support the company’s continued expansion.

“ILS Gummies is a best-in-class platform with a strong management team and an exciting path forward,” said Daniel Khazzam and Ben Rapaport of Edgehill Management. “We are proud to partner with the company and work alongside management and our fellow capital partners to support disciplined growth and long-term value creation.”

“The ILS team is a world class operation,” said Caleb McCasland, Associate Managing Director at Patriot Capital. “ILS Gummies has built out top notch manufacturing capabilities, deeply entrenched customer relationships, and a clear strategy for continued growth. We are thrilled to partner with this great group of investors and operators through the next stage of evolution.”

“ILS Gummies has demonstrated an ability to serve customers across the full lifecycle of brand development,” said Morgan Ratcliffe, Managing Director at ECP Growth. “From early formulation through national retail readiness, the company has built a compelling platform, and we’re excited to support its continued expansion.”

The formation of this strategic partnership reflects strong confidence in ILS Gummies’ business model, leadership team, and long-term growth trajectory. With a well-capitalized balance sheet and a group of aligned partners, the company is positioned to execute its strategy with discipline and flexibility. The partnership will enable continued investment in manufacturing capacity, packaging innovation, and operational infrastructure, reinforcing ILS Gummies’ role as a trusted partner to supplement brands operating in an increasingly competitive and fast-moving market.

About Rosewood Private Investments:

Rosewood has a long history of investing in and creating value within numerous industries. RPI’s approach to working with operating partners to strategically grow companies through acquisitions and organic means has proven successful for all stakeholders. Our current holdings are focused on fire & life safety services, IT services, nutrition & wellness, deathcare services and industrial services. In addition to these areas, we are pursuing new platforms in transportation & logistics, specialty chemicals, and outsourced business services, among others. We welcome any information about investment opportunities within these verticals. Visit www.rosewoodpi.com to learn more.

About ILS Gummies:

ILS Gummies is a full-service manufacturer of gummy supplement products, offering end-to-end solutions from product development and formulation through manufacturing, packaging, and scale-up. Operating from a 130,000-square-foot facility in McKinney, Texas, ILS Gummies supports customers ranging from early-stage brands to established companies preparing for major retail distribution. Visit https://innovativegummies.com/ to learn more.

About Edgehill Management:

Edgehill is a New York-based private investment firm focused on partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams of leading companies in the lower middle market.

About ECP Growth:

ECP Growth is a growth stage investment firm that partners with entrepreneurial businesses creating products, solutions, and technologies across the consumer value chain. ECP Growth takes a thematic approach to investing in companies that sit within resilient categories and have attractive growth fundamentals, with a goal of long-term value creation. For more information, please visit www.ECPgrowth.com.

About Patriot Capital and Providence Investment Partners:

Patriot Capital and Providence Investment Partners provide flexible capital solutions to growing middle-market businesses, partnering with both Sponsors, Investors, and Management teams to support long-term growth and value creation.

About Catalina Capital:

Catalina Capital is a growth stage investment group comprised of young entrepreneurs that are like minded in building businesses. The general partners have all been operators in their own business, have all been a part of exiting a business, and are well connected in the nutraceutical space. Catalina invests primarily in start-up CPG brands, Nutraceutical Manufacturing, Real Estate, and Oil and Gas.