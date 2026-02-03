Google Joins Mopria Alliance to Advance Universal Print and Scan Standards

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Mopria® Alliance, a global non-profit membership organization providing universal print and scan standards, today announced Google has joined as an Executive Member, further strengthening the Alliance’s mission to provide universal standards for print and scan. Google’s membership builds on a long-standing collaboration that has already embedded Mopria print technology into Android devices for more than a decade and also supported Mopria scan technology on Chromebooks.

“From an idea held by four founding members to a global alliance helping billions of consumers and business customers, Mopria has reshaped the way the world prints and scans,” said Michael St. Laurent, President of the Mopria Alliance. “Google’s decision to join the Mopria Alliance marks an exciting new chapter in this journey, strengthening our mission to deliver effortless, universal printing and scanning for everyone, regardless of the devices they use. Together, we will continue advancing standards that simplify the user experience, enhance cross-platform compatibility, and meet the needs of both consumers and enterprises.”

Mopria’s collaboration with Google has already brought printing to the core of the Android operating system with the Default Print Service, making print capabilities available to billions of devices by default. With Google’s membership, the company will take an even more active role in shaping the next generation of universal standards, giving Mopria a stronger foundation to advance intuitive, accessible, and secure print and scan experiences across billions of devices in an increasingly connected, rapidly evolving technology landscape.

"Our Executive Membership in the Mopria Alliance is a testament to Google's commitment to simplifying and modernizing print and scan for the next generation of computing. We look forward to collaborating with the alliance to drive new standards, foster innovation, and make printing and scanning an effortless and reliable experience not only within the Android and ChromeOS ecosystems, but across the entire printing and scanning landscape," said Gajanan Bhat, Engineering Senior Director at Google.

With Google’s participation, Mopria Alliance will deepen its work to ensure seamless, cross-platform compatibility across Android, ChromeOS, Fire OS tablets, Windows, and beyond. Mopria standards eliminate the need for proprietary drivers or apps, enabling users to print and scan easily across brands, devices, and operating systems. Today, Mopria powers over 5 billion installations worldwide, with more than 9,500 certified product models and 120 million certified printers and scanners in active daily use.

Founded in 2013 by Canon, HP, Samsung, and Xerox, the Mopria Alliance is represented by leading companies in the worldwide printer and scanner business. In addition to the founding companies, the Mopria Alliance today includes Adobe, Alps Alpine Co., Ltd., Brother, DEX Imaging, Epson, Fiery, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp., Google, Katun Corporation, Konica Minolta, Kyocera, Lexmark, LRS Output Management, Microsoft, OKI, Pantum, PaperCut, Primax, Qualcomm, Ricoh, Riso Kagaku Corporation, SOFHA GmbH, Toshiba, Tungsten Automation, Vivo, and Y Soft. Companies interested in shaping the future of universal print and scan standards can learn more about joining the Mopria Alliance at mopria.org/join-us.

The Mopria® Alliance is a nonprofit organization of leading global technology companies with a mission to provide universal standards for simple, seamless printing and scanning with any Mopria certified device. Dedicated to driving innovation and cross-platform compatibility, Mopria print technology is built into more than 5 billion Android™ devices and is also supported by Microsoft® Windows®. With members including Canon, HP, Samsung, Xerox, and others, Mopria certified solutions enable mobile connectivity to over 9,500 printer models and more than 120 million devices worldwide. Learn more at www.mopria.org. Print. Scan. Go.

