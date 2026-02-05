-

13 Plant-based Food Manufacturers Join ReposiTrak Traceability Network Queue

Plant-based manufacturers with complex supply chains prepare to exchange FDA-required traceability data with retail and food service customers

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, announced today that a group of 13 plant-based food manufacturers with ingredient-intensive supply chains has joined the queue for the ReposiTrak Traceability Network (RTN). The companies are preparing to share FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) with their customers supporting accurate, standardized traceability across complex, multi-ingredient product lines.

Plant-based products frequently rely on diverse raw materials, co-manufacturing relationships, and broad distribution footprints. Through RTN, participating manufacturers can generate and share end-to-end traceability records without manual case scanning or changes to existing warehouse management systems, enabling efficient compliance with customer and regulatory expectations.

“Complex, plant-based supply chains demand a higher level of precision and consistency in traceability data,” said Randy Fields, Chairman & CEO of ReposiTrak. “The ReposiTrak Traceability Network was built to manage that complexity at scale, allowing manufacturers to meet FDA requirements and customer expectations while minimizing operational disruption.”

As tech-enabled traceability adoption continues to accelerate across the food industry, manufacturers are increasingly being asked to provide structured, electronic traceability data—even for products not currently included on the FDA’s Food Traceability List. By joining RTN, these plant-based manufacturers are proactively positioning their operations to support evolving traceability requirements across retail and food service channels.

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network automates the exchange of traceability data between trading partners, reducing manual effort, improving data quality, and supporting faster, more accurate responses during recalls or investigations. Manufacturers connect through a guided onboarding process and receive ongoing support to ensure reliable, continuous data flow throughout their supply chains.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK) provides retailers, suppliers, food manufacturers, and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls, and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families: food traceability, compliance and risk management, and supply chain solutions—ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
John Merrill, Chief Financial Officer - investor-relations@repositrak.com
Rob Fink, FNK IR - +1 646.809.4048 | rob@fnkir.com

Company Contact
Derek Hannum, Chief Customer Officer - +1 435.645.2230 | dhannum@repositrak.com

Media Contact
Ronald Margulis, RAM Communications - +1 908.272.3930 | ron@rampr.com

