Author Capital Partners Acquired Key Assets of Laboratory Testing and Diagnostics Platform in Partnership with Industry Veteran Chris Howlett

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Author Capital Partners (“Author Capital” or “AuthorCap”), a Chicago-based principal investment firm, in partnership with industry leader Chris Howlett, today announced that its platform, Vanta Diagnostics (“Vanta” or the “Company”), completed the acquisition of certain key diagnostics assets in 2025.

Following the completion of the acquisition, Vanta operates as a national lab testing and diagnostics platform, providing a comprehensive range of diagnostic testing services across 45 states, including Wound-ID™, Urine-ID™, Derm-ID™, and a broad suite of additional molecular diagnostic tests. Through a wholly owned subsidiary, the company also offers industry leading anatomical pathology solutions.

Vanta, led by Chris Howlett as Chief Executive Officer, has a long-tenured customer base and strong market position underpinned by its reputation for rapid results, high-quality service, and a national footprint. The partnership with Author Capital enables the Company to accelerate growth and expand its reach across geographies, providers, and end markets.

“Lab testing and diagnostics is a $100 billion market in the U.S. with strong growth drivers, room for consolidation, and resilient demand bolstered by an increasing need to improve patient outcomes and lower the overall cost of treatment,” said Duane Jackson, Managing Partner at Author Capital. “We see tremendous opportunity for innovation in precision medicine to expand access and improve patient care. With a best-in-class leadership team in place, we’re well-positioned to scale Vanta and unlock the platform's full potential.”

Chris Howlett, CEO of Vanta Diagnostics commented, “Author Capital has a proven history of helping companies unlock value, and their partnership-driven approach is unmatched. With their support, I am confident we will elevate Vanta into a market leader—advancing patient care and strengthening the support we provide to patients and physicians in communities across the country.”

Dan Nodes, Chief Operating Officer of Vanta Diagnostics added, “We’re excited for this next stage of growth and have found a trusted partner in the team at Author Capital who shares our desire to answer complex health questions with science, improving patient outcomes through proven insights.”

Author Capital’s investment in Vanta marks the first healthcare services investment from Author Equity Capital I, LP, with substantial capital and resources committed to the platform alongside several strategic co-investment partners.

About Author Capital Partners

Author Capital Partners, a Chicago-based principal investment firm, invests in companies operating across and at the intersections of business, financial, and health care services. The firm partners with highly entrepreneurial owners and management teams to enable its growth platforms to realize their full potential. The firm draws on its global relationships, operational experience, and rigorous diligence process to source, underwrite, and manage investments. For more information, please visit authorcapital.com.

About Vanta Diagnostics

Vanta Diagnostics is a national CLIA and CAP-certified laboratory with a dedicated team that provides a comprehensive range of medical diagnostic testing services across 45 states. The Company’s test menu focuses on pathogen identification and the detection of antibiotic resistance genes, screening for over 250 molecular targets across several specimen types. Vanta Diagnostics, a growing platform with additional acquisitions planned, is headquartered in South Carolina with additional laboratories in Pennsylvania and Florida. For more information, please visit vantadiagnostics.com.