Similarweb and Bloomberg Expand Data Available on the Bloomberg Terminal

TEL AVIV, Israel & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alternative data from Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB) is now conveniently available to investors who take advantage of Data Entitlements in {ALTD <GO>}, an investment research solution on the Bloomberg Terminal that provides clients with near real-time actionable insights.

"By embedding Similarweb premium metrics directly into the investment research workflow, we help clients identify inflections earlier and make better-informed decisions with higher conviction.” Richard Lai, Global Head of Alternative Data at Bloomberg Share

{ALTD <GO>} is Bloomberg’s Alternative Data Analytics Platform that gives clients a decisive edge and timely data analytics on public and private company performance alongside traditional market data, broker research, estimates and news. Bloomberg selected Similarweb as its premium alternative data provider of digital metrics tracking company growth and momentum.

“Being included in Bloomberg’s alternative data service not only introduces Bloomberg customers to Similarweb data but also allows our joint customers to see Similarweb’s most relevant digital signals on company performance alongside other metrics -- all accessible on the Bloomberg Terminal and the investment research solutions they use every day,” said Benjamin Seror, Chief Product Officer and cofounder of Similarweb.

With Data Entitlements in {ALTD <GO>}, Bloomberg Terminal customers who have a Similarweb account will get more timely data and access to a broader spectrum of digital signals in addition to traffic – such as unique visitors, average visit duration, bounce rate, and page views – for a more comprehensive picture of digital performance. This supports advanced use cases including faster KPI nowcasting, deeper company and peer benchmarking, and more timely identification of performance inflection points ahead of earnings that may differ from consensus expectations.

Seamless workflow integration is facilitated as entitled alternative data analytics flows through Bloomberg’s analytical tools for company financials, broker estimates, news, and charts on the Terminal where research content is more discoverable. This expanded universe of financial information on the desktop enables analysts to compare alternative data analytics with traditional KPIs in near real-time.

“Our clients are constantly seeking faster and more predictive signals, especially in today’s volatile markets,” said Richard Lai, Global Head of Alternative Data at Bloomberg. “Online momentum is one important non-financial indicator of customer growth and company success, making Similarweb’s premium data a significant addition to the multi-dimensional view of company performance we provide with Data Entitlements in {ALTD <GO>}. By embedding these premium metrics directly into the investment research workflow, we help clients identify inflections earlier and make better-informed decisions with higher conviction.”

About the Bloomberg Terminal

For more than four decades, the Bloomberg Terminal has revolutionized the financial services industry by bringing transparency and innovation to the capital markets. Trusted by the world’s most influential decision-makers, the Terminal provides real-time access to news, data, insights and trading tools that help our customers turn knowledge into action.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

About Similarweb

Similarweb powers businesses to win their markets with Digital Data. By providing essential web and app data, analytics, and insights, we empower our users to discover business opportunities, identify competitive threats, optimize strategy, acquire the right customers, and increase monetization. Similarweb products are integrated into users’ workflow, powered by advanced technology, and based on leading comprehensive Digital Data.

Disclaimer: All names, brands, trademarks, and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The data, reports, and other materials provided or made available by Similarweb consist of or include estimated metrics and digital insights generated by Similarweb using its proprietary algorithms, based on information collected by Similarweb from multiple sources using its advanced data methodologies. Similarweb shall not be responsible for the accuracy of such data, reports, and materials and shall have no liability for any decision made or action taken by any third party based in whole or in part on such data, reports, and materials. Additional information can be found here.