Hartwell Selects INTX Insurance Software as Insurance Operating System to Power Next Phase of Captive Growth

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INTX Insurance Software, a complete Insurance Operating System for specialty P&C insurers, MGAs, reinsurers and captives, today announced a strategic partnership with Hartwell, a Protected Cell Captive Insurance Company known for innovative insurance structures that give clients control over premiums, claims, and risk.

Hartwell selected INTX as its core Insurance Operating System to support the continued evolution of its captive offering—providing a modern, scalable operating foundation that unifies policy administration, billing, claims, reinsurance, and reporting while enabling flexibility through INTX’s open API architecture.

The partnership reflects a shared vision to modernize captive insurance operations by uniting Hartwell’s credibility and regulatory discipline with INTX’s Insurance Operating System, streamlining operations while enhancing transparency and decision-making across captive programs.

“Captives are becoming more strategic, and that requires a modern operating foundation,” said Roland Horton, President of Hartwell. “We chose INTX because it gives us a complete insurance operating system that gives us the flexibility to scale and evolve based on the needs of our captive clients. This partnership allows us to deliver a better captive experience—one built for clarity, control, and growth.”

By deploying INTX, Hartwell gains a unified system of record designed specifically to support captive complexity—enabling real-time financial transparency, automated regulatory reporting, accurate reinsurance tracking, and full auditability across the insurance lifecycle.

“Hartwell understands captives must evolve beyond static structures and manual processes,” said Rob Lewis, CEO of INTX Insurance Software. “INTX provides the operating system that enables Hartwell to scale and evolve its captive programs with confidence, without the limitations of legacy systems.”

INTX’s open API architecture allows Hartwell to integrate best-of-breed partners and services as needed, ensuring the platform evolves alongside its captive programs rather than limiting future innovation.

Together, INTX and Hartwell are setting a new standard for how captives are built, operated, and scaled—combining modern technology with carrier-level governance to support the next generation of captive insurance programs.

About INTX Insurance Software

INTX Insurance Software is a complete Insurance Operating System for specialty P&C insurers, MGAs, and captives. INTX unifies policy administration, billing, claims, reinsurance, and reporting into a single, configurable platform designed to eliminate operational fragmentation and enable efficient scale. Built API-first, INTX integrates seamlessly with best-of-breed partners, allowing insurance organizations to launch faster, operate with greater transparency and accuracy, and scale without the cost and complexity of legacy core systems. For more information, please visit INTX Insurance Software.

About Hartwell

Hartwell Insurance is a Tennessee-domiciled Protected Cell Captive Insurance Company (PCCIC) providing bespoke captive insurance solutions for businesses and individuals seeking to establish and manage captive cell insurance programs. Hartwell Insurance is staffed by experienced insurance professionals who guide clients through the complexities of captive formation and ongoing operations. The firm delivers end-to-end support, including policy design, captive cell setup, regulatory guidance, operational management, and ongoing advisory services. For more information, please visit Hartwell Insurance.

Contacts

Cindi Goodsell, Vice President
Stanton Public Relations and Marketing
cgoodsell@stantonprm.com
510-409-3646

