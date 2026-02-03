MEX Launches MEX v16 in Australia, Advancing Its Maintenance Platform for Modern Operations

BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MEX Maintenance Software, Australia’s leading maintenance management software provider, today announced the release of MEX v16, a major evolution of its flagship CMMS platform. MEX v16 builds on the proven functionality customers rely on, while introducing a refreshed user experience, improved workflows and stronger mobile capability, marking a significant platform advancement for organisations managing complex assets across the region.

For more than 30 years, MEX has supported asset-intensive organisations across manufacturing, energy, utilities, facilities management and service environments throughout APAC. Founded in Australia, MEX has grown a strong local footprint with more than 50 employees in market and a rapidly expanding team, reflecting continued investment in its customers and long-term commitment to the region. The latest iteration of the MEX platform builds on that client-centric foundation, focusing on clearer, more efficient day-to-day use of the system.

“Our focus was on the people using the system every day,” said Matt Ward, Managing Director of MEX Australia. “Teams are under more pressure, managing more complexity and working with fewer resources. MEX v16 is designed to meet that reality, giving them a more practical, usable platform that supports the way their work is actually done.”

MEX v16 introduces a simpler, more intuitive interface that helps teams quickly understand priorities and move through tasks with greater ease. Enhancements to mobile usability and reporting improve how technicians and planners complete work in the field and stay aligned across teams. Built-in AI features support more effective planning and scheduling, while platform upgrades enhance reliability and performance across multi-site environments.

MEX v16 also integrates with ProCalX, a cloud-based calibration management solution used by organisations managing both maintenance and field calibration activities. ProCalX connects calibration data from leading calibration tools, including Fluke instrumentation, into maintenance workflows, helping teams keep asset maintenance and calibration activities aligned across equipment-intensive environments.

To learn more about the evolution of MEX v16, visit www.mex.com.au.

About MEX Maintenance Software

For three decades, MEX Maintenance Software has delivered trusted maintenance management solutions to asset-intensive organisations across Australia and the APAC region. MEX provides practical CMMS platforms that help teams improve reliability, reduce downtime, and manage complex operations with confidence.

About ProCalX

ProCalX is a modern calibration management platform designed for organisations that rely on accurate, field-based calibration across critical assets and equipment. With integrations across leading calibration tools, including Fluke instrumentation, ProCalX connects calibration data to CMMS workflows supporting compliance, asset performance and operational reliability across complex environments.